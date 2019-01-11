Microsoft : Gets U.S. Defense Contract With Estimated $1.76 Billion Value

By Josh Beckerman



The U.S. Navy has awarded Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) a contract with an estimated value of $1.76 billion and a five-year ordering period.

The Department of Defense said Friday that Microsoft will provide services including product engineering services for software developers and product teams. It will also provide "premier support for tools, knowledge database, problem resolution assistance, and custom changes to Microsoft source-code when applicable."

Microsoft will work with the Department of Defense, Navy, Coast Guard and intelligence community.

