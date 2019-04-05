Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Helping IT reduce costs, increase security and boost employee productivity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

Today, we're announcing several new Microsoft 365 enhancements to help IT reduce costs, increase security, and boost employee productivity.

Here's a quick summary:

  • Windows Virtual Desktop is now in public preview, providing the best virtualized Microsoft 365 experience across devices.
  • Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) now supports Mac, extending Microsoft 365 advanced endpoint security across platforms.
  • The new Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management (TVM) capability in Microsoft Defender ATP will help detect, assess, and prioritize threats across endpoints.
  • Office 365 ProPlus will now include the Microsoft Teams app, enabling a new way to work.
  • We're reducing the time it takes to apply Windows 10 feature updates, making it easier to deploy and service Windows 10.
  • We're enhancing Configuration Manager and Microsoft Intune with new insights and deployment options to make it easier to manage your devices across platforms.
  • Microsoft 365 admin center is now generally available.

Virtualize Windows 10 and Office 365 on Azure with Windows Virtual Desktop-now in public preview

Today, we're happy to announce the public previewof Windows Virtual Desktop. Windows Virtual Desktop is the only service that delivers simplified management, multi-session Windows 10, optimizations for Office 365 ProPlus, and support for Remote Desktop Services (RDS) environments in a shared public cloud. With Windows Virtual Desktop, you can deploy and scale your Windows desktops and apps on Azure in minutes, with built-in security and compliance.

For more information about Windows Virtual Desktop or how to get started with the public preview, read the full announcement and watch the new Mechanics video.

Address risks and protect more of your Microsoft 365 devices and endpoints with Microsoft Defender ATP-now in public preview

New today, we're extending support for our Microsoft Defender threat protection platform to Mac. And because we're extending support beyond the Windows ecosystem, we're renaming the platform from Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP). Starting today, Microsoft Defender ATP customers can sign up for a public preview. For more information, visit our Tech Community blog.

We're also announcing Threat and Vulnerability Management (TVM), a new capability within Microsoft Defender ATP, designed to empower security teams to discover, prioritize, and remediate known vulnerabilities and misconfigurations exploited by threat actors. Using TVM, customers can evaluate the risk-level of threats and vulnerabilities and prioritize remediation based on signals from Microsoft Defender ATP. TVM will be available as a public preview for Microsoft Defender ATP customers within the next month. Learn more about it in our Tech Community blog.

Today's security announcements are an important milestone in our Microsoft 365 endpoint security journey. For more details, check out Rob Lefferts's post on the Microsoft Security blog.

Enable a new way to work with Office 365 ProPlus and Teams-starting in March

Starting in March, new installs of Office 365 ProPlus will include the Teams app by default. As a 'hub for teamwork,' Teams combines chat, voice, video, files, meetings, and calls into a single, integrated experience.

In addition, the default installation for ProPlus will now be 64 bit, enabling better reliability and more effective use of newer PC hardware. If you have earlier 32-bit installs, a soon-to-be-released in-place upgrade from 32-bit to 64-bit Office 365 ProPlus will allow you to upgrade the Office apps without uninstalling and reinstalling.

Reducing the time required for Windows 10 feature updates-starting with version 1709

We made important changes to the Windows update process. Starting with Windows 10 version 1709, devices are updating up to 63 percent faster. Additionally, with the release of Windows 10 version 1703, we've seen a 20 percent reduction in operating system and driver stability issues.

Simplify and modernize management with Configuration Manager and Intune

Configuration Manager current branch offers CMPivot for real-time queries and updates to management insights that help with co-management readiness. What's more, you can now take advantage of new deployment options, including phased deployments and configuring known-folder mapping to OneDrive.

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Security Baselines are now in preview in Intune. These baselines are a group of Microsoft-recommended configuration settings that increase your security posture and operational efficiency and reduce costs. We're also announcing several new Intune capabilities for unified endpoint management across devices and platforms.

Check out What's new in Microsoft Intune and Configuration Manager for more detailed information on our broad unified endpoint management investments.

Manage Microsoft 365 with a new admin center-rolling out now

We're also announcing the that the new Microsoft 365 admin center, previously in preview, will become the default experience for all Microsoft 365 and Office 365 admins. Admin.microsoft.com is your single entry point for managing your Microsoft 365 services and includes new features like guided setup experiences, improved groups management, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for admins, and more.

For more information on this new release, check out the detailed post on the Microsoft 365 Tech Community blog.

More at Microsoft Ignite: The Tour in Amsterdam

We're sharing more on each of these announcements this week at Microsoft Ignite: The Tour in Amsterdam. I'll be there to co-present a session with Jeremy Chapman on 'Simplifying IT with Windows 10 and Office 365 ProPlus.' You'll have a chance to learn more from many of my colleagues in the teamwork, modern desktop, and security sessions. I hope to see you there!

Editor's note 3/21/2019:
Blog post was updated to correct information regarding Configuration Manager current branch.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2019 00:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
08:34pMICROSOFT : Present more inclusively with live captions and subtitles in PowerPo..
PU
08:33pPOWER AND SIMPLICITY : new Outlook mobile design helps you get things done faste..
PU
08:33pMICROSOFT : Collaborate with others and keep track of to-dos with new AI feature..
PU
08:33pMICROSOFT : Search—cohesive search that intelligently helps you find, disc..
PU
08:13pTHE TWINS CHALLENGE : Office 365 crushes Office 2019
PU
08:13pMICROSOFT : MyAnalytics, the fitness tracker for work, is now more broadly avail..
PU
08:03pMICROSOFT : Teams wins Enterprise Connect Best in Show award and delivers new ex..
PU
08:03pMICROSOFT : Helping IT reduce costs, increase security and boost employee produc..
PU
02:33pMICROSOFT : Skype doubles the number of people who can be on a call to 50
PU
01:43pMICROSOFT : Dynamics 365 Customer Insights now available
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 558 M
Net income 2019 34 258 M
Finance 2019 58 111 M
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 27,11
P/E ratio 2020 23,99
EV / Sales 2019 6,95x
EV / Sales 2020 6,24x
Capitalization 920 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 128 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.49%914 451
RED HAT4.19%32 398
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC23.87%27 272
SPLUNK INC20.11%19 035
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.46.44%18 167
SYNOPSYS36.82%17 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About