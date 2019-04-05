Microsoft : Helping IT reduce costs, increase security and boost employee productivity

Today, we're announcing several new Microsoft 365 enhancements to help IT reduce costs, increase security, and boost employee productivity.

Windows Virtual Desktop is now in public preview , providing the best virtualized Microsoft 365 experience across devices.

, providing the best virtualized Microsoft 365 experience across devices. Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) now supports Mac , extending Microsoft 365 advanced endpoint security across platforms.

, extending Microsoft 365 advanced endpoint security across platforms. The new Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management (TVM) capability in Microsoft Defender ATP will help detect, assess, and prioritize threats across endpoints.

in Microsoft Defender ATP will help detect, assess, and prioritize threats across endpoints. Office 365 ProPlus will now include the Microsoft Teams app , enabling a new way to work.

, enabling a new way to work. We're reducing the time it takes to apply Windows 10 feature updates , making it easier to deploy and service Windows 10.

, making it easier to deploy and service Windows 10. We're enhancing Configuration Manager and Microsoft Intune with new insights and deployment options to make it easier to manage your devices across platforms.

with new insights and deployment options to make it easier to manage your devices across platforms. Microsoft 365 admin center is now generally available.

Virtualize Windows 10 and Office 365 on Azure with Windows Virtual Desktop-now in public preview

Today, we're happy to announce the public previewof Windows Virtual Desktop. Windows Virtual Desktop is the only service that delivers simplified management, multi-session Windows 10, optimizations for Office 365 ProPlus, and support for Remote Desktop Services (RDS) environments in a shared public cloud. With Windows Virtual Desktop, you can deploy and scale your Windows desktops and apps on Azure in minutes, with built-in security and compliance.

For more information about Windows Virtual Desktop or how to get started with the public preview, read the full announcement and watch the new Mechanics video.

Address risks and protect more of your Microsoft 365 devices and endpoints with Microsoft Defender ATP-now in public preview

New today, we're extending support for our Microsoft Defender threat protection platform to Mac. And because we're extending support beyond the Windows ecosystem, we're renaming the platform from Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP). Starting today, Microsoft Defender ATP customers can sign up for a public preview. For more information, visit our Tech Community blog.

We're also announcing Threat and Vulnerability Management (TVM), a new capability within Microsoft Defender ATP, designed to empower security teams to discover, prioritize, and remediate known vulnerabilities and misconfigurations exploited by threat actors. Using TVM, customers can evaluate the risk-level of threats and vulnerabilities and prioritize remediation based on signals from Microsoft Defender ATP. TVM will be available as a public preview for Microsoft Defender ATP customers within the next month. Learn more about it in our Tech Community blog.

Today's security announcements are an important milestone in our Microsoft 365 endpoint security journey. For more details, check out Rob Lefferts's post on the Microsoft Security blog.

Enable a new way to work with Office 365 ProPlus and Teams-starting in March

Starting in March, new installs of Office 365 ProPlus will include the Teams app by default. As a 'hub for teamwork,' Teams combines chat, voice, video, files, meetings, and calls into a single, integrated experience.

In addition, the default installation for ProPlus will now be 64 bit, enabling better reliability and more effective use of newer PC hardware. If you have earlier 32-bit installs, a soon-to-be-released in-place upgrade from 32-bit to 64-bit Office 365 ProPlus will allow you to upgrade the Office apps without uninstalling and reinstalling.

Reducing the time required for Windows 10 feature updates-starting with version 1709

We made important changes to the Windows update process. Starting with Windows 10 version 1709, devices are updating up to 63 percent faster. Additionally, with the release of Windows 10 version 1703, we've seen a 20 percent reduction in operating system and driver stability issues.

Simplify and modernize management with Configuration Manager and Intune

Configuration Manager current branch offers CMPivot for real-time queries and updates to management insights that help with co-management readiness. What's more, you can now take advantage of new deployment options, including phased deployments and configuring known-folder mapping to OneDrive.

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Security Baselines are now in preview in Intune. These baselines are a group of Microsoft-recommended configuration settings that increase your security posture and operational efficiency and reduce costs. We're also announcing several new Intune capabilities for unified endpoint management across devices and platforms.

Check out What's new in Microsoft Intune and Configuration Manager for more detailed information on our broad unified endpoint management investments.

Manage Microsoft 365 with a new admin center-rolling out now

We're also announcing the that the new Microsoft 365 admin center, previously in preview, will become the default experience for all Microsoft 365 and Office 365 admins. Admin.microsoft.com is your single entry point for managing your Microsoft 365 services and includes new features like guided setup experiences, improved groups management, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for admins, and more.

For more information on this new release, check out the detailed post on the Microsoft 365 Tech Community blog.

