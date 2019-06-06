Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : How AI and satellites are used to combat illegal fishing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

Fishing is a way of life for coastal communities around the world. An estimated four million fishing vessels sail the world's oceans, providing fish for a global seafood market valued at over $120 billion.

'It's hard to overstate the importance of fish,' says Nick Wise, CEO of the nonprofit organization OceanMind. 'There are three billion people in the world who rely on seafood as their primary source of protein, mostly in developing nations. Twelve percent of the world's population relies on the wild-capture seafood industry directly or indirectly for their livelihoods.'

Overfishing - when fish is caught faster than stocks can replenish - is a significant factor in the decline of ocean wildlife populations, not least because of the bycatch of other marine life such as turtles and cetaceans. Each of these creatures is an important part of ecosystems and the biodiversity of the ocean.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization estimates one-third of all fish stocks are now overfished and are no longer biologically sustainable.

'A collapse in fish stocks and a failure to manage fishing sustainably,' says Wise, 'would lead to a food security crisis and result in significant poverty around the world.'

To fight back against this overfishing, OceanMind is using the power of AI to map data and then feeding that information to government authorities to help catch perpetrators.

[Subscribe to Microsoft On the Issues for more on the topics that matter most.]

Smart tracking

Regional, national and international regulations are used to manage fishing efforts and can include restrictions on fishing out of season, using banned gear or techniques, or catching more than a set quota.

There are many ways of trying to catch those flouting the law, such as patrol boats, on-board cameras, and the remote electronic monitoring of discards.

However, the vastness of the ocean makes the job difficult.

OceanMind's system currently tracks thousands of boats, with the capability of tracking millions, across the globe by gathering data from a wide range of sources, including collision-avoidance transponders aboard boats; radar images; satellite imagery; and cellphone signals. Analyzing these enormous datasets is beyond the capability of any one person. OceanMind has developed machine-learning algorithms that predict the type of fishing behavior based on vessel location, and flags suspicious and potentially illegal activity such as fishing too close to the shore.

But the system can't tell on its own whether anyone is breaking the law.

'The difference between legal and illegal fishing is simply whether or not the vessel had a license to do what it did in that place, at that time, and in that way,' says Wise. 'That's what makes combating illegal fishing challenging: One vessel making a particular maneuver might be legal, another vessel doing the same thing next to it might be illegal.'

OceanMind's fisheries experts verify the alerts flagged by AI and coordinate closely with the relevant authorities, who can then decide whether to investigate further. The organization already has partnerships with governments, including Thailand's, which can then target resources to catch offenders.

Real-time advances

Until now, OceanMind has used onsite servers to process the data that comes in every day. 'We were basically running a day behind,' explains Wise. 'We reviewed things that were happening yesterday.'

Through a Microsoft AI for Earth grant, OceanMind is moving its data analytics to the Microsoft Azure cloud. 'The collaboration with Microsoft is going to bring all of that data through our system much more quickly and apply the AI in near real time.'

That transformation will make a big difference to enforcement. Real-time monitoring will help authorities plan patrols that can catch illegal fishing as it happens.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 18:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:33pMICROSOFT : How AI and satellites are used to combat illegal fishing
PU
01:48pMICROSOFT : Build more accurate forecasts with new capabilities in automated mac..
PU
01:38pMICROSOFT : Partner awards announced ahead of July 14-18 Microsoft Inspire
PU
01:01pMICROSOFT : announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists
PR
12:38pMICROSOFT : 6th annual Education Exchange coming to Sydney March 23-26
PU
11:28aGoogle to buy analytics software firm Looker for $2.6 billion
RE
11:13aMICROSOFT : Where to watch this Sunday's Xbox E3 2019 Briefing
PU
06/05MICROSOFT : backs women tech entrepreneurs with global expansion of IdeaGen and ..
PU
06/05EMPOWERING CLINICIANS WITH MOBILE HE : right info, right place, right time
PU
06/05MICROSOFT : LinkedIn to Close Chinese App Chitu at End of July -TechCrunch
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 125 B
EBIT 2019 41 757 M
Net income 2019 35 070 M
Finance 2019 63 241 M
Yield 2019 1,45%
P/E ratio 2019 27,74
P/E ratio 2020 24,67
EV / Sales 2019 7,21x
EV / Sales 2020 6,42x
Capitalization 964 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION21.26%918 312
RED HAT4.99%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.09%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.45.40%17 340
SYNOPSYS40.14%17 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About