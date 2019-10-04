Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Iranian hackers targeted a U.S. presidential campaign, Microsoft says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:30pm EDT
Delegates autograph a Microsoft board at the opening of the Microsoft Corp; Africa development centre (ADC) in Nairobi

(Reuters) - A hacking group that appears to be linked to the Iranian government has carried out a campaign against a U.S. presidential campaign, Microsoft Corp said on Friday.

Microsoft saw "significant" cyber activity by the group that also targeted current and former U.S. government officials, journalists covering global politics and prominent Iranians living outside Iran, the company said in a blog post.

In a 30-day period between August and September, the group, called "Phosphorous" by the company, made more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific customers and then attacked 241 of those accounts. (http://bit.ly/2ngs5bZ)

Hacking to interfere in elections has become a concern for governments especially since United States intelligence agencies concluded that Russia ran an operation to disrupt the American democratic process in 2016 to also help then-Republican candidate Donald Trump become president.

Microsoft has been tracking Phosphorus since 2013 and said in March that it had received a court order to take control of 99 websites the group used to execute attacks. (https://bit.ly/2TDKee1)

Phosphorus is also known as APT 35, Charming Kitten, and Ajax Security Team, according to Microsoft.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:30pMICROSOFT : Iranian hackers targeted a U.S. presidential campaign, Microsoft say..
RE
04:33aU.S., allies urge Facebook for backdoor to encryption as they fight child abu..
RE
04:05aSoftBank's plans for second mega-fund hit by WeWork debacle
RE
03:16aSoftBank's plans for second mega-fund hit by WeWork debacle
RE
10/03Wall Street gains as weak services data raises rate-cut expectations
RE
10/03MICROSOFT : Seattle Bank expands relationship with Finastra to drive innovation
AQ
10/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, AB InBev, Boeing, Airbus.
10/03France recruits Dassault Systemes, OVH for alternative to U.S. cloud firms
RE
10/02MICROSOFT : Plans New Foldable Tablet, Android Smartphone -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/02MICROSOFT : Plans New Foldable Tablet, Android Smartphone -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 B
EBIT 2020 48 007 M
Net income 2020 40 240 M
Finance 2020 72 540 M
Yield 2020 1,44%
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,91x
EV / Sales2021 6,12x
Capitalization 1 041 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 155,18  $
Last Close Price 136,28  $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.17%1 061 551
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC43.95%30 470
SYNOPSYS61.48%20 627
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.49.72%18 513
SPLUNK INC.13.43%17 838
SEA LIMITED175.18%13 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group