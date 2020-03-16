Log in
Microsoft : Kubota announces strategic alliance with Microsoft to accelerate its digital transformation

03/16/2020 | 08:05pm EDT

Tokyo/Redmond, Wash. - March 16, 2020 - Kubota Corporation and Microsoft today announced a multi-year strategic alliance aimed at accelerating Kubota's digital transformation. Through the alliance, Kubota will migrate its IT infrastructure and SAP mission-critical systems onto Microsoft Azure's trusted cloud platform.

By standardizing on Microsoft Azure, Kubota will streamline its business operations, accelerate innovation, and shift to a solution provision model. Additionally, the companies will develop new AI-based solutions for businesses in the areas of food, water and the environment.

Kubota is committed to addressing the increasing food demands around the world with agricultural machinery and services by working to problem-solve with customers in the agriculture industry to ensure they have what they need to manage their fields. Kubota will offer comprehensive solutions in water and environment-related fields with a wide range of products, from water pipes to water treatment facilities. To accelerate this vision, the companies will work together, harnessing the power of Microsoft technologies and each other's industry expertise to foster a more sustainable future.

Modernize IT infrastructure

Through the alliance, Kubota will migrate its IT infrastructure and SAP mission-critical systems onto Microsoft Azure's trusted cloud platform. By modernizing its operations on Microsoft's cloud, Kubota will benefit from the scale and flexibility while taking advantage of cutting-edge technologies like AI. The integration of mission-critical systems in the cloud will also enable Kubota to streamline its operations and accelerate the utilization of integrated data globally.

Accelerate new innovations

Kubota will also work with Microsoft to launch a new AI Machine Learning Lab focused on accelerating innovations. The Lab will be used to train new developers building AI solutions, and Kubota will explore the application of AI in its business operations and for developing new services for customers in areas such as agriculture, water system infrastructure and the environment. Microsoft will leverage its extensive knowledge and advanced technologies available within Azure Machine Learning to support Kubota's AI initiatives.

Furthermore, the companies will also explore innovative projects for a more sustainable future that utilize technology based on Kubota's and Microsoft's sustainability initiatives.

Comment from Kubota, President and Representative Director, Yuichi Kitao


'Under the slogan of 'For Earth, For Life,' Kubota is trying to dedicate to solve global issues on food, water, and environment. It is indispensable to promote digital transformation to meet such issues in worldwide. This alliance with Microsoft is an important step for the digital transformation. We accelerate to create innovations and provide the solutions and the social value.'

Comment from Microsoft, Executive Vice President, Judson Althoff

'Kubota is recognized as a leader in environmentally-compatible farming and agricultural equipment. Combining its deep industry experience with the power of Microsoft Azure and AI capabilities will enable delivery of new innovations that help feed a hungry planet, ensure access to clean water, and promote overall sustainability.'

About KubotaCorporation

In food, water, and the environment area, the Kubota Group promises to continue supporting the prosperous life of humans while protecting the environment of this beautiful earth.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq 'MSFT' @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Media contact

Kubota
Corporate Communication Department
+81-6-6648-2389
kbt_g.kubota-pr@kubota.com

Microsoft Media Relations
WE Communications for Microsoft
(425) 638-7777
rrt@we-worldwide.com

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 00:04:09 UTC
