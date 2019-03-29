Microsoft : Leading startups join Microsoft at Hannover Messe 2019

At Microsoft for Startups our goal is to connect innovative co-sell ready startups with our top enterprise and industrial customers and our broader partner ecosystem. As part of our engagement with the manufacturing sector, we are bringing nine highly innovative startups to Hannover Messe - the world's leading manufacturing event attended by over 200,000 visitors from 75+ countries.

The startups will take part in a Startup Showcase at the event where they can present their highly innovative and disruptive solutions to leading industrial partners and join networking events to meet executives from some of the world's largest companies.

Hannover Messe brings together a broad cross section of industrial and manufacturing companies that represent 'all key technologies and core areas of industry - from research and development, industrial automation, IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services to energy and mobility technologies.'

You can find out more about the participating startups below:

AirMap

[Attachment]

AirMap is the world's leading airspace management platform for drones, supporting more than 100,000 drone flights per day. AirMap connects airspace authorities with the drone ecosystem to unlock safe, efficient, and scalable drone operations.

Current customers include: 3DR, DJI, DroneDeploy, Intel, Matternet, and senseFly.

Crate.io

[Attachment]

Crate.io is the developer of CrateDB, an Industrial IOT database technology for enterprise manufacturing and industrial organizations needing to scale the use of machine data to enable advanced real-time analytics and insights. CrateDB is an addition to Microsoft's IoT suite, delivering a fundamental advantage to companies reliant on industrial time series data to operate and scale production facilities.

Current customers include: Alpla, Tracknamic, RAUCH, Unilever, and BAE Systems.

KrypC

[Attachment]

KrypC enables IT leaders to accelerate their company's Blockchain adoption in short time with rapid and iterative application development capability. KrypC empowers enterprises to adopt blockchain in a seamless manner that integrates their personalized business models with their technological needs.

Current customers include: Maersk, Accenture, and Honeywell.

Markforged

[Attachment]

Markforged is an end-to-end 3D printing system that expands the applications for additive manufacturing with purpose-built industrial technologies and a wide range of manufacturing-ready materials. Markforged is transforming manufacturing by addressing 3D printing as a holistic problem.

Current customers include: NASA, ZEISS, Airbus, Bentley, and John Deere.

Prevedere

[Attachment]

Prevedere allows companies to enhance the accuracy of their financial, marketing and operations forecasting. Using global data, and the enterprise's own historical data, Prevedere conducts a robust forecasting analysis with a high degree of accuracy and increases customers' forecasting accuracy from the low 80%+ to the mid-high 90% range.

Current customers include: ADS, Nationwide, Hershey, RaceTrac, and Timken.

Rescale

[Attachment]

Rescale is a cloud simulation platform that helps engineers and scientists build, compute, analyze, and scale simulations with high performance computing (HPC) in the cloud. Rescale's mission is to provide highly powerful simulation platforms that empower the world's engineers, scientists, developers, and CIO and IT professionals to design innovative products, develop robust applications, and transform IT into unified, agile environments.

Current customers include: Trek Bicycle, Pinnacle Engines, Boom, MIT, Siemens, and Manor Racing.

Seebo

[Attachment]

Seebo develops process-based industrial artificial intelligence, with solutions to predict and prevent disruptions in manufacturing due to process disturbances. Seebo Industrial IoT Platform combines visual, code-free tools for process and data modeling, automated root cause analysis, predictive analytics, and digital twin visualization. These tools enable tailored solutions for clients' specific needs and easily adaptable solutions after deployment. Seebo was named a Gartner Cool Vendor for IoT in 2017.

Current customers include: Allnex, Hovis, Super Bock, and Nestle.

Syntiant

[Attachment]

Syntiant is a new breed of semiconductor company. By combining the best of deep learning and semiconductor design, Syntiant fundamentally advances machine learning capacities in edge devices.

Waterline Data

[Attachment]

Waterline Data's AI Driven Data Catalog solution, combined with the power of Microsoft Azure, helps customer discover, organize, and surface trusted information to Business users for self-service analytics; compliance teams to ensure data is identified and secured; and IT teams so they can rationalize and migrate data.

Current customers include: GSK, Nordea Bank, and CreditSafe.