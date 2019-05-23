Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Learn vocabulary from the world around you with new Microsoft Garage project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 11:58am EDT
In the first week of their Garage internship in Vancouver, eight interns were inspired by a Microsoft Education team challenge to build an app that could empower literacy. Today we're excited to announce the opportunity for literacy NGOs and nonprofits to participate in an experiment that will test their work. Read My World, a Microsoft Garage project, is an app for Android that empowers low literacy and English Language Learning (ELL) adults to improve their English literacy skills by building a stronger vocabulary. If you work at an organization that serves these communities, we welcome you to request an invitation to join the experiment via a short, online questionnaire.

Empathy fuels a unique approach to adult literacy

Passion abounded within the team of interns, each with their own powerful reason for jumping headfirst into the project. 'Tackling literacy is such a huge brief; we spent a lot of time scoping that down to something we tackle during an internship,' shares Kit Weil, the Design Intern for Read My World. The team began deep research on low literacy communities around the world and why someone might encounter challenges as they built English reading and writing skills. 'We were surprised to learn that adult literacy is a challenge everywhere, even in Canada,' adds Kate Macdonald, the Program Manager Intern of the project. 'There are great programs for learning English, but someone might not have the time funds, or access to a long and periodic classroom style experience.

The Garage intern team decided to zero in on building an experience that could take a unique approach to helping busy adults grow English vocabulary outside of the classroom. After conducting research and speaking to local non-profits and government agencies helping adults master the English language, the team landed on a clearer picture of their target user and a tool that would help: adults learning English that wanted to supplement their classroom training with a vocabulary builder or adults that couldn't participate a class at all due to high costs or conflicts with work or family care schedules.

Nicole Joyal, a Software Developer Intern, shares 'Originally, we were planning more of a lesson plan style approach, but through our research and discovery we realized a Swiss army knife might be more useful. We wound up building a tool that can help you throughout your day-to-day rather than something that teaches.'

Grow vocabulary from objects found in the world around you

Read My World takes a learn-as-you-go approach; when learners encounter objects or documents in their everyday lives, they can use the app to take a picture and detect vocabulary words using the Azure Cognitive Services APIs that power the project. Users can then save words to strengthen comprehension and memorization in any of three vocabulary games. After sharing early versions of Read My World with teachers and learners, the team also added a feature to detect words in documents.

Key features include:

  • Take a photo to identify an object from a library of over 1500 vocabulary words
  • Take a photo to identify vocab words in documents or other written mediums
  • See the spelling and hear the phonetic pronunciation of identified vocab words
  • Save photos with corresponding identified word to a personal dictionary for later reference
  • Practice saved words with any of three vocabulary games

As learners use the app, the team hopes they will not only build their mastery of everyday vocabulary, but also their confidence. 'I'm the first person in my family to go to university, and it's been such a humbling and empowering experience to provide a similar opportunity, even in this small way, to those who might only imagine dreaming of this,' shares Kit.

Request an invitation to join the experiment

Read My World will be available for trial and feedback by selected organizations. If you work with low literacy communities at an NGO or non-profit, you can request an invitation to join the experiment by filling out this short, online questionnaire, and the sponsoring team will be in touch.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 15:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
11:58aMICROSOFT : Learn vocabulary from the world around you with new Microsoft Garage..
PU
10:32aMicrosoft Buys Wind Energy for Data Centers in Netherlands -- Update
DJ
07:56aMICROSOFT : Buys Wind Energy for Data Centers in Netherlands
DJ
03:01aMICROSOFT AND ENECO TEAM UP TO DRIVE : powering the cloud with clean energy
PR
12:14aMICROSOFT RELEASES NEW BOOK : ‘The Future Computed: AI and Manufacturing'
PU
05/22MICROSOFT : AI boot camp aims to draw more teen girls into computer science
PU
05/22MICROSOFT : Working together to bring broadband to rural Veterans
PU
05/22MICROSOFT : recognizes outstanding contributions by suppliers
PR
05/22MICROSOFT : Royal Caribbean's head innovator Joey Hasty turns dreams into memori..
PU
05/22MICROSOFT : New Xbox Game Bar available on machines running Windows 10 May 2019 ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 125 B
EBIT 2019 41 757 M
Net income 2019 35 070 M
Finance 2019 63 241 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 28,15
P/E ratio 2020 25,03
EV / Sales 2019 7,33x
EV / Sales 2020 6,53x
Capitalization 978 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.94%978 312
RED HAT5.97%33 098
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC41.89%30 263
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%21 906
SPLUNK INC29.82%20 440
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.50.30%18 188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About