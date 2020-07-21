Microsoft : LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring

July 21 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's professional
networking site LinkedIn said on Tuesday it would cut about 960
jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic
is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment
products.
California-based LinkedIn helps employers assess a
candidate's suitability for a role and employees use the
platform to find new job.
Jobs will be cut across sales and hiring divisions of the
group globally. Announcing the plan in a message posted on
LinkedIn's website, Chief Executive Ryan Roslansky said the
company would provide at least 10 weeks of severance pay as well
as health insurance for a year for U.S. employees, and will hire
for newly-created roles from laid-off staff.
"I want you to know these are the only layoffs we are
planning," Roslansky said in his message. Affected staff, who
have not yet been told, would be able to keep company-issued
cell phones, laptops, and recently purchased equipment to help
them work from home while making career transitions, he said.
As lockdowns to contain the coronavirus have hit businesses
around the world, LinkedIn's business has been hit as companies
lay off staff or sharply curtail hiring.
LinkedIn said employees affected by its job cuts will be
informed this week and they will start receiving invitations in
the next few hours to meetings to learn more about next steps.
"If you don't receive a meeting invite, you are not directly
impacted by this change," Roslansky said.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Susan Fenton)