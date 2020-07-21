Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
07/20 04:00:00 pm
211.6 USD   +4.30%
06:00aMICROSOFT : LinkedIn to Cut 960 Jobs as Pandemic Curtails Hiring Demand
DJ
05:35aU.S. Stock Futures Gain Day After Tech Rally
DJ
04:34aZoom to open tech centre in India's Bengaluru
RE
Microsoft : LinkedIn to Cut 960 Jobs as Pandemic Curtails Hiring Demand

07/21/2020 | 06:00am EDT

By Martin Mou

LinkedIn will lay off approximately 960 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, as the Microsoft-owned professional networking site grapples with falling demand for recruitment amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The job cuts will be made across the company's Global Sales and Talent Acquisition organizations, LinkedIn Chief Executive Ryan Roslansky said in a note to employees, which was published on the company's website.

Mr. Roslansky said the company isn't immune to the effects of the global pandemic and that its talent-solution business is under continued pressure as fewer companies, including LinkedIn, need to hire as many people as they used to.

LinkedIn will provide support to affected employees, including a minimum of 10 weeks of severance pay and 12 months of continuing health insurance for workers based in the U.S.

Mr. Roslansky said the reduction is the only one LinkedIn is planning.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 B - -
Net income 2020 43 680 M - -
Net cash 2020 74 824 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,3x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 1 605 B 1 605 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 144 000
Free-Float 98,6%
