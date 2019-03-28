Microsoft : Manufacturing a better future with intelligent industry innovations

Hannover Messe 2018
Build a better future with intelligent manufacturing at HMI 2018
March 9, 2018
Microsoft at AMLA
Fathym adopts new location based services from Microsoft to deliver enhanced functionality for customers
Nov. 28, 2017
TomTom's APIs to power Microsoft Azure's newly launched location based services
Nov. 28, 2017
Cubic Telecom to deliver global location-based services to automotive OEMs powered by Microsoft Azure
Nov. 28, 2017
Microsoft builds and integrates Azure Location Based Services directly into the cloud
Nov. 28, 2017
Microsoft launches Azure Location Based Services for geospatial needs across industries
Nov. 28, 2017
Announcing Azure Location Based Services public preview
Nov. 28, 2017
Chevron partnership
Chevron partners with Microsoft to fuel digital transformation from the reservoir to the retail pump
Oct. 30, 2017
Chevron fuels digital transformation with new Microsoft partnership
Oct. 30, 2017
Other manufacturing news
Daimler embraces the cloud to innovate faster
March 5, 2018
Farmers improve management and crop yields with IoT
Jan 23, 2018
Bayer announces revolutionary Digital Pest Management services platform at 2017 PestWorld
October 24, 2017
Factory of the Future Infographic
Hannover Messe 2017
The total package: Tetra Pak's technology keeps food and drink flowing safely from farm to table
April 24, 2017
Transform blog
Microsoft's customers and partners demonstrate digital impact and leadership at Hannover Messe 2017
April 24, 2017
Official Microsoft Blog
Powering the industry 4.0 revolution in manufacturing with Windows 10 and Microsoft Cloud
April 24, 2017
Windows for your business blog
thyssenkrupp transforms its home mobility solutions business with Microsoft HoloLens
April 24, 2017
Transform blog
thyssenkrupp transforms the delivery of home mobility solutions with Microsoft HoloLens
April 24, 2017
Devices blog
A sustainable water supply and smart manufacturing fuel an ongoing partnership between Ecolab and Microsoft
April 20, 2017
Transform blog
Microsoft simplifies IoT further
April 20, 2017
Microsoft Internet of Things blog
The Path to Industrial Scale Transformation
April 18, 2017
Microsoft Partner Network blog
