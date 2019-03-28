Log in
Microsoft : Manufacturing a better future with intelligent industry innovations

03/28/2019 | 09:56am EDT

Hannover Messe 2018

Build a better future with intelligent manufacturing at HMI 2018
March 9, 2018

Microsoft at AMLA

Fathym adopts new location based services from Microsoft to deliver enhanced functionality for customers
Nov. 28, 2017

TomTom's APIs to power Microsoft Azure's newly launched location based services
Nov. 28, 2017

Cubic Telecom to deliver global location-based services to automotive OEMs powered by Microsoft Azure
Nov. 28, 2017

Microsoft builds and integrates Azure Location Based Services directly into the cloud
Nov. 28, 2017

Microsoft launches Azure Location Based Services for geospatial needs across industries
Nov. 28, 2017

Announcing Azure Location Based Services public preview
Nov. 28, 2017

Chevron partnership

Chevron partners with Microsoft to fuel digital transformation from the reservoir to the retail pump
Oct. 30, 2017

Chevron fuels digital transformation with new Microsoft partnership
Oct. 30, 2017

Other manufacturing news

Daimler embraces the cloud to innovate faster
March 5, 2018

Farmers improve management and crop yields with IoT
Jan 23, 2018

Bayer announces revolutionary Digital Pest Management services platform at 2017 PestWorld
October 24, 2017

Factory of the Future Infographic

Hannover Messe 2017

The total package: Tetra Pak's technology keeps food and drink flowing safely from farm to table
April 24, 2017
Transform blog

Microsoft's customers and partners demonstrate digital impact and leadership at Hannover Messe 2017
April 24, 2017
Official Microsoft Blog

Powering the industry 4.0 revolution in manufacturing with Windows 10 and Microsoft Cloud
April 24, 2017
Windows for your business blog

thyssenkrupp transforms its home mobility solutions business with Microsoft HoloLens
April 24, 2017
Transform blog

thyssenkrupp transforms the delivery of home mobility solutions with Microsoft HoloLens
April 24, 2017
Devices blog

A sustainable water supply and smart manufacturing fuel an ongoing partnership between Ecolab and Microsoft
April 20, 2017
Transform blog

Microsoft simplifies IoT further
April 20, 2017
Microsoft Internet of Things blog

The Path to Industrial Scale Transformation
April 18, 2017
Microsoft Partner Network blog

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 13:55:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 558 M
Net income 2019 34 258 M
Finance 2019 58 111 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 26,39
P/E ratio 2020 23,35
EV / Sales 2019 6,75x
EV / Sales 2020 6,06x
Capitalization 896 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 127 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.97%895 884
RED HAT3.62%32 121
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC20.23%25 625
SPLUNK INC14.86%17 806
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.42.20%17 386
SYNOPSYS33.51%16 837
