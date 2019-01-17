Microsoft : Meet the Minecraft Education team at Bett 2019 Jan. 23-26 in London

The Minecraft: Education Edition team will be travelling to the UK next week for Bett 2019! Bett is the first industry expo of the year in the education technology landscape, bringing together 800 leading companies, 100 startups and more than 30,000 attendees from the global education community.

We will be running hands-on workshops and demos at the new Minecraft Classroom (stand F280), an immersive space next to the Microsoft stand where attendees can learn how to teach and code with Minecraft: Education Edition, speak with members of our team for customer support and take fun photos with Minecraft mobs. Sign up for workshops here. Read this Education blog to learn what's offered at the Microsoft stand (E300).

We hope you will follow along on social media @playcraftlearn #MinecraftEdu #Bett2019.

Here is a breakdown below of the Minecraft team's Bett schedule, and what we will be covering during our workshops and demos:

Workshop - Code with Minecraft

Location: Minecraft Classroom, Stand F280

Wednesday, January 23, at 11AM and 3PM GMT

Thursday, January 24, at 1PM GMT

Friday, January 25, at 11AM and 3PM GMT

Minecraft: Education Edition offers educators all you need to get started teaching computer science. In this interactive workshop, learn the basics of using Code Builder, the new in-game coding feature, and explore new lessons and standards-aligned curriculum that you can put to use in your school. Devices will be provided. Register here.

Workshop - How to Teach with Minecraft

Location: Minecraft Classroom, Stand F280

Wednesday, January 23, at 1PM GMT

Thursday, January 24, at 11AM and 3PM GMT

Friday, January 25, at 1PM GMT

Saturday, January 26, and 11AM GMT

Attendees will be immersed in a hands-on experience to learn how to use Minecraft: Education Edition, from login to game-play. In addition to learning how to play the game, we'll show you how to navigate our lesson library to find classroom activities that fit into your curriculum. Devices will be provided. Register here.

Stage Demo - Building STEM skills with Minecraft: Education Edition

Location: Learn Live Theater, Stand E300

Times: 1PM daily

In this 30-minute demo on the Learn Live Theater stage in the Microsoft stand, see how you can engage your students in STEM subjects using special features in Minecraft: Education Edition, from Code Builder to the Chemistry Resource Pack.

Customer Support

Stop by the Minecraft Classroom (stand F280) to have your questions answered. Learn how to deploy licenses, empower educators to get started with Minecraft in their classrooms and discover professional development resources available online. We're here to help!

Not at #Bett2019? You can always visit the Help Center for technical support.

Introducing New Computer Science Curriculum!

We just launched a CSTA-aligned computer science curriculum to accompany Code Builder. This flexible, 30-hour curriculum includes downloadable lessons, worlds and teaching resources to help students ages 11-16 learn fundamental coding concepts.

Code Builder is the in-game feature that allows you to code in familiar learn-to-code environments including Microsoft MakeCode and Tynker. Once you are in the Minecraft: Education Edition world, simply press letter 'C' on the keyboard to launch Code Builder or press the Agent if using touch controls on a tablet. (The Agent is a character who can be programmed to run different coding commands, from mining to building and farming in Minecraft.)

Check out the Computer Science lessons for easy activities and standards-aligned lessons across STEM subjects. Minecraft: Education Edition also offers two MEC training courses to help educators learn how to teach CS with Minecraft.

New Digital Badging Program

We have also re-launched our digital badging to engage more educators in the global Minecraft community. Earn badges to access exclusive learning content, provide early feedback on new features and support other educators using Minecraft: Education Edition. Visit our Community page learn more.

We can't wait to meet educators from around the world and share the transformational power of Minecraft in education. Come learn with us and explore the future of education technology. See you in London!