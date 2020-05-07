Log in
Microsoft : NBCUniversal's Peacock Streaming Service Will Be Available on Microsoft's Xbox Devices

05/07/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

NBCUniversal on Thursday said its Peacock streaming service, which is slated to launch nationally on July 15, will be available on Microsoft Corp. X-Box devices.

Peacock will be available for Xbox users to download through the Microsoft Store, NBCUniversal said, adding customers can choose from a free tier or upgrade to the Peacock Premium service for $4.99 per month.

Peacock's free tier will feature more than 7,500 hours of content, including movies, shows, and on-demand programming. The Peacock Premium service will feature more than 15,000 hours of content. Customers will also have the option of upgrading to an ad-free version of Peacock Premium for an additional $5 per month.

NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corp.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 1.55% 35.7 Delayed Quote.-21.86%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.79% 183.94 Delayed Quote.15.75%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 B
EBIT 2020 52 587 M
Net income 2020 43 740 M
Finance 2020 74 973 M
Yield 2020 1,11%
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
EV / Sales2020 9,25x
EV / Sales2021 8,27x
Capitalization 1 384 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 196,94  $
Last Close Price 182,54  $
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.75%1 384 281
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC43.69%42 685
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.119.86%41 736
SEA LIMITED53.38%28 752
SYNOPSYS INC.12.67%23 560
SPLUNK INC.-3.07%23 059
