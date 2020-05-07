Microsoft : NBCUniversal's Peacock Streaming Service Will Be Available on Microsoft's Xbox Devices

By Stephen Nakrosis

NBCUniversal on Thursday said its Peacock streaming service, which is slated to launch nationally on July 15, will be available on Microsoft Corp. X-Box devices.

Peacock will be available for Xbox users to download through the Microsoft Store, NBCUniversal said, adding customers can choose from a free tier or upgrade to the Peacock Premium service for $4.99 per month.

Peacock's free tier will feature more than 7,500 hours of content, including movies, shows, and on-demand programming. The Peacock Premium service will feature more than 15,000 hours of content. Customers will also have the option of upgrading to an ad-free version of Peacock Premium for an additional $5 per month.

NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corp.

