Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : New Alphabet chief started at Google, made name with Android

12/03/2019 | 06:00pm EST

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Below are some key facts about Pichai:

* Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India on June 10, 1972

* An alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

* Worked at consultant McKinsey & Co before Google

* First interviewed at Google on April 1, 2004, the same day that the company launched Gmail

* Widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser

* Pichai took over Android business from that group's founder, Andy Rubin, managing the market leading smartphone operating system globally

* A year after Pichai took over Android, Google shipped 1 billion devices

* Prior to taking over as CEO, Pichai was in charge of product and engineering at Google's Internet businesses

* Appointed CEO of Google in Nov. 2015

* Was widely seen as a potential successor to Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer before Satya Nadella took over in February 2014

* Loves to play chess

(This story refiles to correct typo in 10th bullet)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Stocks treated in this article : Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.46% 1294.74 Delayed Quote.23.34%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.16% 149.31 Delayed Quote.47.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 B
EBIT 2020 49 637 M
Net income 2020 41 333 M
Finance 2020 71 780 M
Yield 2020 1,35%
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales2020 7,60x
EV / Sales2021 6,76x
Capitalization 1 139 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 161,09  $
Last Close Price 149,31  $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION47.24%1 140 888
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC35.81%29 505
SPLUNK INC.41.19%22 848
SYNOPSYS60.84%20 362
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.61.57%18 934
SEA LIMITED223.06%16 941
