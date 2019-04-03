Log in
Microsoft : New capabilities announced for Azure Security Center

04/03/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

Microsoft Azure Security Center-the central hub for monitoring and protecting against related incidents within Azure-has released new capabilities. The following features-announced at Hannover Messe 2019-are now generally available for the Azure Security Center:

  • Advanced Threat Protection for AzureStorage-Layer of protection that helps customers detect and respond to potential threats on their storage account as they occur-without having to be an expert in security.
  • Regulatory compliance dashboard-Helps Security Center customers streamline their compliance process by providing insight into their compliance posture for a set of supported standards and regulations.
  • Support for Virtual Machine Scale Sets (VMSS)-Easily monitor the security posture of your VMSS with security recommendations.
  • Dedicated Hardware Security Module (HSM) service, now available in U.K., Canada, and Australia-Provides cryptographic key storage in Azure and meets the most stringent customer security and compliance requirements.
  • Azure disk encryption support for VMSS-Now Azure disk encryption can be enabled for Windows and Linux VMSS in Azure public regions-enabling customers to help protect and safeguard the VMSS data at rest using industry standard encryption technology.

In addition, support for virtual machine sets are now generally available as part of the Azure Security Center. To learn more, read our Azure blog.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 16:46:08 UTC
