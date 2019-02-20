Microsoft : New studies highlight how AI is transforming productivity and accelerating business results

Artificial intelligence (AI) is undeniably transforming the way we work. Gartner estimates that in 2021, AI augmentation will generate $2.9 trillion in business value and recover 6.2 billion hours of worker productivity. To take a closer look at the mission critical benefits of AI for knowledge workers and to help organizations harness the full potential of Everyday AI in Microsoft 365, Microsoft recently commissioned studies with Forbes Insights and Forrester Consulting.

Forbes Insights surveyed over 350 U.S. executives, 80 percent of whom recognized that their organizations need to begin mastering the art of human/machine collaboration. The executives highlighted how placing powerful AI-fueled applications in the hands of knowledge workers was critical to productivity and performance.

[Attachment]

Findings from the Forbes Insights study: Everyday AI: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Empower the Knowledge Worker.

'Seventy-nine percent agree that AI is already having a transformational impact on workflows and tools for knowledge workers, but only 5 percent of executives consider their companies to be industry-leading in terms of taking advantage of AI-powered processes.'

-From the Forbes Insights study: Everyday AI: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Empower the Knowledge Worker

Read the Forbes Insights research report to learn more about the transformational impact of AI on knowledge workers and identify ways to create an AI-ready culture.

Forrester Consulting surveyed over 250 global executives and 1,000 knowledge workers, 59 percent of whom reported struggles to find the sources of information they need. The research revealed how knowledge workers can use AI, enabled by a broad graph, to drive efficiency, productivity, and overall business benefits.

[Attachment]

Findings from the Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Microsoft: Extending the Value of AI to Knowledge Workers.

'Knowledge workers depend on the free flow of information. When they can't find the information they need, knowledge workers often make subpar decisions that affect the business as a whole. When graph information is properly analyzed and contextualized, it can help knowledge workers find the information needed to make decisions faster, find relevant expertise more easily, and make decisions more confidently.'

-From the Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Microsoft: Extending the Value of AI to Knowledge Workers

Read the Forrester Consulting research to learn more about how graph-powered AI is fueling knowledge worker productivity through improved discovery functionality and automatic task completion.

Additionally, in a companion study that involved interviews with IT leaders at seven global organizations leveraging AI capabilities in Microsoft 365, Forrester Consulting projected the direct financial impact of these technologies for a composite global organization with 8,500 knowledge workers. The quantifiable productivity and efficiency gains were estimated over four years to be $36.6 million.

[Attachment]

Findings from the Forrester study commissioned by Microsoft: The Total Economic Impact™ Of Microsoft 365 AI For Knowledge Workers.

'[This technology] means we're going to be able to get back to our clients more quickly, potentially close sales deals more quickly, and ultimately this will translate to more revenue.'

-Senior director of IT operations and security, global IT services company interviewed for the TEI of Microsoft 365 AI study

Get the Forrester Total Economic Impact study to examine the potential savings, efficiencies, and improved engagement, collaboration, and culture benefits organizations can realize with Everyday AI in Microsoft 365.