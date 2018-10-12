Microsoft : Oct. 16 TweetMeet will help educators prep students for global Skype-a-Thon

In celebration of the 48-hr Skype-a-Thon event beginning on November 13, our 22 educators and experts are going the extra (virtual) mile and preparing a new #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet on Global Collaboration. Paired with the resources made by our Skype in the Classroom team, this event will help you prepare your students to travel far and wide and learn everything in-between during Skype-a-Thon.

You can join our special #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet on Tuesday, October 16, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (check your time zone here) and start absorbing ideas from our hosts - they're well-seasoned travelers as far as Skype-a-Thon goes! (Sounds great, but what's a TweetMeet?)

In the spirit of collaboration across continents, we have 3 brand-new language tracks this month: Русский (Russian), বাংলা (Bangla) and 日本語 (Japanese). We also offer Español (Spanish), Français (French), Italiano (Italian), Polski (Polish), Português (Portuguese), Svenska (Swedish),اللغة العربية (Arabic), sprski (Serbian), Tiếng Việt (Vietnamese), Deutsch (German) and Nederlands (Dutch).

For each language track, we have one or more hosts to post the translated questions and respond to educators. As always, we're super grateful to all current and former hosts who are collaborating closely to provide this service.

The #TweetMeetXX hashtags for non-English languages are to be used together with #MSFTEduChat so that everyone can find the conversations back in their own language. For example: French-speaking people use the combination #TweetMeetFR #MSFTEduChat. English-speaking educators may all use #MSFTEduChat on its own.

New this month

Post-event summary: Starting this month, we will publish a new post after each #MSFTEduChat event to summarize the key learnings from the conversations during the TweetMeet. The hosts will collaborate to curate a top selection of the tweets and trends they found most significant. For even more highlights from the TweetMeet, the blog post will offer multiple Twitter Moments - curated stories and conversations from Twitter.

Why join the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

TweetMeets are monthly recurring Twitter conversations about themes relevant to educators, facilitated by Microsoft Education. The purpose of these events is to help professionals in education to learn from each other and inspire their students while they are preparing for their future. The TweetMeets also nurture personal learning networks among educators from across the globe.

We're grateful to have a support group made up exclusively of former TweetMeet hosts, who volunteer to translate communication and check the quality of our questions and promotional materials. They also help identify the best candidates for future events, provide relevant resources, promote the events among their networks, and, in general, cheer everybody on.

When and how can I join?

Join us Tuesday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PDT on Twitter using the hashtags #MSFTEduChat, #skypeathon, #globaled and #MicrosoftEDU (which you can always use to stay in touch with us). To find the event time for your specific location, use this time zone announcer.

From our monthly surveys we know that you may be in class at event time, busy doing other things or maybe even asleep - well, no problem! All educators are most welcome to join after the event. Simply take a look at the questions below and respond to these at a day and time that suit you best. You can also schedule your tweets in advance. In that case, be sure to quote the entire question and mention the hashtag #MSFTEduChat, so that everyone knows the right question and conversation to which you are responding.

How can I best prepare?

To prepare for the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet, have a look at the questions we crafted this time.

You can also equip yourself with a special Skype-a-Thon Teacher Toolkit in OneNote, and get a free activity plan to get your whole class primed for the global event.

Later in the month, join a training webinar on Monday, October 22 with VP of Education Anthony Salcito and Skype Master Teacher Stacey Ryan to learn how your class can participate and how you can organize your Skype-a-Thon activities from start to finish. REGISTER HERE.

If this time doesn't work for you, please register so we can send you the on-demand video.

Our TweetMeet hosts have also assembled a great Flipgrid to help - and don't forget that you can add your own video as well.

TweetMeet Questions

Time # Question 10:05 1 What does it take to be a global collaborator? 10:16 2 Why is global collaboration important for teaching and learning? 10:27 3 How do you embrace cultural differences and similarities? 10:38 4 Which resources and tools should be in any global collaborator's toolkit? 10:49 5 Where will you be taking your students during

Skype-a-Thon on Nov 13-14?

Hosts

All hosts have been carefully recruited from across the globe based on their expertise in and passion for engaging their students in Skype-a-Thon, Skype in the Classroom, Mystery Skype and other global collaboration projects.

Arnaud Perrier @arperrier (MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, eTwinning ambassador, Flipgrid Certified Educator, 4th Grade Teacher - Montauroux, France)

(MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, eTwinning ambassador, Flipgrid Certified Educator, 4th Grade Teacher - Montauroux, France) Atef Elbatal @battal_teacher (MIE Expert, MIE Fellow, Skype Master Teacher, Global Minecraft Mentor2018, Ministry of Education Certified Trainer - Doha , Qatar)

(MIE Expert, MIE Fellow, Skype Master Teacher, Global Minecraft Mentor2018, Ministry of Education Certified Trainer - Doha , Qatar) Elena Degtyareva @leadegtyareva (MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, Global Minecraft Mentor 2018 - Verkhoturye, Russia)

(MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, Global Minecraft Mentor 2018 - Verkhoturye, Russia) Flor Irod @Flor_Irod (MIE Expert, Skype in the classroom passionate, Class Dojo Mentor, Flip Grid fever and eTwinning teacher - Valencia, Spain)

(MIE Expert, Skype in the classroom passionate, Class Dojo Mentor, Flip Grid fever and eTwinning teacher - Valencia, Spain) Gudrun Edhofer @GudrunEdhofer (MIE Expert, passionate 5th - 12th grade Math and History Teacher, Hollabrunn, Austria)

(MIE Expert, passionate 5th - 12th grade Math and History Teacher, Hollabrunn, Austria) Gustavo Calderón @gustavocdeanda (Skype Master Teacher, Director of Technology and Learning Innovation / AP Computer Science Principles Teacher - Guadalajara, Mexico)

(Skype Master Teacher, Director of Technology and Learning Innovation / AP Computer Science Principles Teacher - Guadalajara, Mexico) Joanna Waszkowska @joawaszka (MIE Expert, Edmodo Ambassador and Certified Trainter, 9th - 12th grade Polish Language Teacher, Superbelfrzy and eTwinning member - Katowice, Poland)

(MIE Expert, Edmodo Ambassador and Certified Trainter, 9th - 12th grade Polish Language Teacher, Superbelfrzy and eTwinning member - Katowice, Poland) Josie McKay @MrsJosieMcKay (MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, PBS Digital Innovator, Flipgrid Certified Educator, Class Dojo Mentor, and 4th grade Teacher - Indiana, United States)

(MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, PBS Digital Innovator, Flipgrid Certified Educator, Class Dojo Mentor, and 4th grade Teacher - Indiana, United States) Karin Ericson @kelisabet1 (MIE Expert, CINO and teacher at MTH Utbildning, a Microsoft Showcase School. I am also leading international Erasmusplus projects - Hudiksvall, Sweden)

(MIE Expert, CINO and teacher at MTH Utbildning, a Microsoft Showcase School. I am also leading international Erasmusplus projects - Hudiksvall, Sweden) Kimee Reed @msclift (MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, Flipgrid Certified Educator, Epic! Certified Teacher, avid reader- Arkadelphia, Arkansas, USA)

(MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, Flipgrid Certified Educator, Epic! Certified Teacher, avid reader- Arkadelphia, Arkansas, USA) Loretta Proietto @LorettaProietto (MIE Expert, Math and Science teacher, Carbonia, Italy)

(MIE Expert, Math and Science teacher, Carbonia, Italy) Manuela Correia @musicadc2013 (Skype Master Teacher, MIEExpert, awarded eTwinner and an Erasmus+ project overall coordinator, Music teacher, Skype in the Classroom fan - Espinho, Portugal)

(Skype Master Teacher, MIEExpert, awarded eTwinner and an Erasmus+ project overall coordinator, Music teacher, Skype in the Classroom fan - Espinho, Portugal) Megan Lipinczyk @LipEdTech (MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, ScreenBeam Expert, District Reading Resource Teacher, Tampa, Florida, United States)

(MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, ScreenBeam Expert, District Reading Resource Teacher, Tampa, Florida, United States) Mio Horio @mibra_mio (MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, Flipgrid Certified Educator, hundrED Ambassador English Teacher - Shiga, Japan)

(MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, Flipgrid Certified Educator, hundrED Ambassador English Teacher - Shiga, Japan) Ngoc Dieu Nguyen @NgocDieuNguyen4 (MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, English Instructor - Hanoi, Vietnam)

(MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, English Instructor - Hanoi, Vietnam) Odeogbola Ayodele @Ebunayo (Global Teacher Prize Finalist, Forbes List Top African Educator 2018, MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher - Abeokuta, Nigeria)

(Global Teacher Prize Finalist, Forbes List Top African Educator 2018, MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher - Abeokuta, Nigeria) Olivier Dijkmans @OlivierDijkmans (Passionate Teacher in P5 in Omnimundo, MIEE, E2 Toronto Winner Gamification, Telly Award Winner 2018, Surface Expert, i3 All Star, Antwerp, Belgium)

(Passionate Teacher in P5 in Omnimundo, MIEE, E2 Toronto Winner Gamification, Telly Award Winner 2018, Surface Expert, i3 All Star, Antwerp, Belgium) Raihana Haque @HaqueRaihana (MIE Expert, MIE Trainer, National Geography Certified teacher - Kishoreganj, Bangladesh.)

(MIE Expert, MIE Trainer, National Geography Certified teacher - Kishoreganj, Bangladesh.) Seema Duggal @seemaduggal1 (MIE Expert, MIE Fellow, Skype Master Teacher, Minecraft Global Mentor, Microsoft Certified Educator, Math Teacher - Delhi, India)

(MIE Expert, MIE Fellow, Skype Master Teacher, Minecraft Global Mentor, Microsoft Certified Educator, Math Teacher - Delhi, India) Shannon Miller @ShannonMMiller (Future Ready Librarian Spokesperson, Skype Master Teacher, Flipgrid Certified Educator, Canva TL Advisor & K12 Teacher Librarian in Van Meter - Iowa, United States)

(Future Ready Librarian Spokesperson, Skype Master Teacher, Flipgrid Certified Educator, Canva TL Advisor & K12 Teacher Librarian in Van Meter - Iowa, United States) Todd Flory @Todd_Flory (MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, 2018 Kansas Master Teacher, Buncee Ambassador, PBS Digital Innovator, TeachSDGs Ambassador, 4th grade teacher - Andover, Kansas, USA)

Special thanks to Francisco Texeira (@fcotexeira), who helps us coordinate the TweetMeet every month.

What are #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

Every month Microsoft Education organizes social events on Twitter targeted at educators globally. The hashtag we use is #MSFTEduChat. A team of topic specialists and international MIE Expert teachers prepare and host these TweetMeets together. Our team of educator hosts first crafts several questions around a certain topic. Then, before the event, they share these questions on social media. Combined with a range of resources, a blog post and background information about the events, this allows all participants to prepare themselves to the full. Afterwards we make an archive available of the most notable tweets and resources shared during the event.

Please connect with TweetMeet organizer Marjolein Hoekstra @OneNoteC on Twitter if you have any questions about TweetMeets or helping out as a host.

Next month's topics: Computer Science and Hour of Code