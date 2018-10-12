Microsoft : Oct. 16 TweetMeet will help educators prep students for global Skype-a-Thon
0
10/12/2018 | 03:38pm CEST
In celebration of the 48-hr Skype-a-Thon event beginning on November 13, our 22 educators and experts are going the extra (virtual) mile and preparing a new #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet on Global Collaboration. Paired with the resources made by our Skype in the Classroom team, this event will help you prepare your students to travel far and wide and learn everything in-between during Skype-a-Thon.
You can join our special #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet on Tuesday, October 16, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (check your time zone here) and start absorbing ideas from our hosts - they're well-seasoned travelers as far as Skype-a-Thon goes! (Sounds great, but what's a TweetMeet?)
In the spirit of collaboration across continents, we have 3 brand-new language tracks this month: Русский (Russian), বাংলা (Bangla) and 日本語 (Japanese). We also offer Español (Spanish), Français (French), Italiano (Italian), Polski (Polish), Português (Portuguese), Svenska (Swedish),اللغة العربية (Arabic), sprski (Serbian), Tiếng Việt (Vietnamese), Deutsch (German) and Nederlands (Dutch).
For each language track, we have one or more hosts to post the translated questions and respond to educators. As always, we're super grateful to all current and former hosts who are collaborating closely to provide this service.
The #TweetMeetXX hashtags for non-English languages are to be used together with #MSFTEduChat so that everyone can find the conversations back in their own language. For example: French-speaking people use the combination #TweetMeetFR #MSFTEduChat. English-speaking educators may all use #MSFTEduChat on its own.
Post-event summary: Starting this month, we will publish a new post after each #MSFTEduChat event to summarize the key learnings from the conversations during the TweetMeet. The hosts will collaborate to curate a top selection of the tweets and trends they found most significant. For even more highlights from the TweetMeet, the blog post will offer multipleTwitter Moments - curated stories and conversations from Twitter.
TweetMeet fan? Show it off on your Twitter profile: Every month more people discover the unique nature of the TweetMeets and become passionate about them. Well, you can now show your passion for the TweetMeets right from your Twitter page. The dimensions of our Twitter Header Photo are 1500×500 - the perfect size for your Twitter profile. Get this month's image here: #MSFTEduChat Twitter Header Photo.
Why join the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?
TweetMeets are monthly recurring Twitter conversations about themes relevant to educators, facilitated by Microsoft Education. The purpose of these events is to help professionals in education to learn from each other and inspire their students while they are preparing for their future. The TweetMeets also nurture personal learning networks among educators from across the globe.
We're grateful to have a support group made up exclusively of former TweetMeet hosts, who volunteer to translate communication and check the quality of our questions and promotional materials. They also help identify the best candidates for future events, provide relevant resources, promote the events among their networks, and, in general, cheer everybody on.
From our monthly surveys we know that you may be in class at event time, busy doing other things or maybe even asleep - well, no problem! All educators are most welcome to join after the event. Simply take a look at the questions below and respond to these at a day and time that suit you best. You can also schedule your tweets in advance. In that case, be sure to quote the entire question and mention the hashtag #MSFTEduChat, so that everyone knows the right question and conversation to which you are responding.
How can I best prepare?
To prepare for the #MSFTEduChatTweetMeet, have a look at the questions we crafted this time.
Later in the month, join a training webinar on Monday, October 22 with VP of Education Anthony Salcito and Skype Master Teacher Stacey Ryan to learn how your class can participate and how you can organize your Skype-a-Thon activities from start to finish. REGISTER HERE.
If this time doesn't work for you, please register so we can send you the on-demand video.
Our TweetMeet hosts have also assembled a great Flipgrid to help - and don't forget that you can add your own video as well.
TweetMeet Questions
Time
#
Question
10:05
1
What does it take to be a global collaborator?
10:16
2
Why is global collaboration important for teaching and learning?
10:27
3
How do you embrace cultural differences and similarities?
10:38
4
Which resources and tools should be in any global collaborator's toolkit?
10:49
5
Where will you be taking your students during Skype-a-Thon on Nov 13-14?
Hosts
All hosts have been carefully recruited from across the globe based on their expertise in and passion for engaging their students in Skype-a-Thon, Skype in the Classroom, Mystery Skype and other global collaboration projects.
Special thanks to Francisco Texeira (@fcotexeira), who helps us coordinate the TweetMeet every month.
What are #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?
Every month Microsoft Education organizes social events on Twitter targeted at educators globally. The hashtag we use is #MSFTEduChat. A team of topic specialists and international MIE Expert teachers prepare and host these TweetMeets together. Our team of educator hosts first crafts several questions around a certain topic. Then, before the event, they share these questions on social media. Combined with a range of resources, a blog post and background information about the events, this allows all participants to prepare themselves to the full. Afterwards we make an archive available of the most notable tweets and resources shared during the event.
Please connect with TweetMeet organizer Marjolein Hoekstra @OneNoteC on Twitter if you have any questions about TweetMeets or helping out as a host.
Next month's topics: Computer Science and Hour of Code
Microsoft Corporation published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:37:16 UTC