Microsoft : Official Microsoft Azure blog

01/17/2019 | 09:59pm EST

Real-time location intelligence is critical for business operations. From getting real-time road data, to building asset-tracking solutions for navigating drone fleets. Today, we're excited to highlight a customer, AirMap, whose software solutions rely on Azure Maps for real-time location intelligence in a new frontier of technology called dynamic mission planning for drones.



We recently introduced support for HDInsight in Azure CLI as a public preview. With the addition of the new HDInsight command group, you can now utilize all of the features and benefits that come with the familiar cross-platform Azure CLI to manage your HDInsight clusters.



Are you using Azure Data Explorer to query vast amounts of data? Are you following business metrics and KPIs with Grafana dashboards? Creating a Grafana data source with Azure Data Explorer has never been easier.



Microsoft helps organizations all over the world comply with national, regional, and industry-specific regulatory requirements aimed at securing and protecting the data of individuals, establishments, and critical technology infrastructures.



We continue to expand the Azure Marketplace ecosystem. From December 1 to December 15, 2018, 42 new offers successfully met the onboarding criteria and went live.



The Azure Site Recovery (ASR) team will host a special Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter, Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time. You can tweet to @AzSiteRecovery or @AzureSupport with #ASR_AMA.



Storytelling is at the heart of human nature. We were storytellers long before we were able to write, we shared our values and created our societies mostly through oral storytelling. Then, we managed to find the way to record and share our stories, and certainly more advanced ways to broadly share our stories; from Gutenberg's printing press to television, and the internet.



We're happy to introduce the new Grafana integration with Azure Monitor logs. This integration is achieved through the new Log Analytics plugin, now available as part of the Azure Monitor data source.…



Welcome to the Cloud Commercial Communities monthly webinar and podcast update. Each month the team focuses on core programs, updates, trends, and technologies that Microsoft partners and customers need to know to increase success using Microsoft Azure and Dynamics.



This month we're bringing you updates that improve the ease of navigation of the landing page, add to dashboard tile features, and increase functionality in Azure Container Instances.



Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 02:58:05 UTC
