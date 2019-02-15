Microsoft : Officially licensed ‘Gears of War' figures, comic book and retrospective art book to be introduced at New York Toy Fair this weekend

Since its 2006 debut, Gears of War has established itself as one of the best-selling and most iconic video game franchises of all time, known for acclaimed gameplay, compelling characters, and visceral action. Now, with three new Gears of War games in development, The Coalition will introduce a new series of officially licensed figures, a comic book featuring a new set of characters and a retrospective art book chronicling the Gears of War franchise at the New York Toy Fair happening February 16 to 19.

Storm Collectibles Action Figures

Developed by Storm Collectibles, the first wave of action figures includes classic Delta Squad members Marcus Fenix (both in his traditional look and a separate Vintage Armor Marcus Fenix variant) and Augustus Cole, with additional figures coming later in 2019.

Our partners at Storm Collectibles paid particular attention to capturing authentic likenesses and sculpting for these action figures. Each figure features interchangeable heads with 'Classic' and 'Gears 5' versions of Marcus and Cole along with a full array of accessories (actually, the most accessories ever produced for a Gears of War action figure). Complementing these details and accessories is a figure design with over 30 points of articulated joints - allowing for a broad range of dynamic poses.

Note that the designs pictured below are early prototypes. The figures will release later this June, but fans can pre-order them now at GameStop.

Marcus Fenix

Augustus Cole

Vintage Armor Marcus Fenix (GameStop Exclusive)

Gears of War: Hivebusters Comic Book

Gears of War: Hivebusters shows a new side of the Gears universe in this five-part comic book series. Featuring Scorpio Squad - a fearless team of COG soldiers tasked with infiltrating and busting Swarm Hives - and set after the events of Gears of War 4, this collection will follow Scorpio Squad as they are tasked to go after the Swarm that decimated the home settlement of one of their own.

Written by returning Rise of RAAM author Kurtis Wiebe and featuring the artwork of Alan Quah (Dark Souls, Quake Champions), the first issue of Gears of War: Hivebusters will be on sale beginning March 19. It is available at your local comic book store.

'I'm really happy to be back on this new arc for Gears of War,' says Wiebe. 'We're taking the story back to the human side with three new characters that I've played a major role in developing. Even with all the blood and violence, I'm weaving a heartfelt story around our three main heroes: Mac, Lahni and Keegan. I can't wait for it to hit stores!'

Gears of War: Retrospective

Gears of War: Retrospective provides a detailed look at the entire Gears of War franchise, beginning with first game's initial development all the way up to the highly anticipated Gears 5. Featuring new interviews with developers including Rod Fergusson, Cliff Bleszinski, Tim Sweeney, this retrospective also shows off never-before-seen visuals, photos, and concept art, along with a sneak peek at some concept art from Gears 5.

Gears of War: Retrospective is written by noted journalist Arthur Gies and will be available for purchase beginning July 16. It is available now for pre-order at Amazon.

For more information on the Gears franchise, stay tuned to Xbox Wire or follow Gears on Twitter @gearsofwar.