Microsoft : Online Store Customers Lose Access to Ebooks -BBC

--Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) customers are no longer able to access ebooks they purchased from the company's online store, the BBC reports Monday.

--The company announced in April the books category in their Microsoft Store would be closing and customers would be given refunds for any ebooks purchased. At that time, the company said customers who made notes or annotations will be given an added $25 credit to their Microsoft account.

--This is the third time Microsoft has pulled out of the ebooks market, the BBC said.

Full story: https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-48829661

