Microsoft Corporation

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
Summary 
News Summary

Microsoft : Online Store Customers Lose Access to Ebooks -BBC

0
07/01/2019 | 03:16pm EDT

--Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) customers are no longer able to access ebooks they purchased from the company's online store, the BBC reports Monday.

--The company announced in April the books category in their Microsoft Store would be closing and customers would be given refunds for any ebooks purchased. At that time, the company said customers who made notes or annotations will be given an added $25 credit to their Microsoft account.

--This is the third time Microsoft has pulled out of the ebooks market, the BBC said.

Full story: https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-48829661

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 125 B
EBIT 2019 41 784 M
Net income 2019 35 465 M
Finance 2019 59 517 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 29,1x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,74x
EV / Sales2020 6,90x
Capitalization 1 027 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 144  $
Last Close Price 134  $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.73%1 026 511
RED HAT6.90%33 437
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC47.04%31 541
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.62.93%19 900
SYNOPSYS52.77%19 291
SPLUNK INC19.93%18 884
