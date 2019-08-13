Log in
Microsoft : Pentagon Internal Watchdog Investigating $10 Billion 'War Cloud' Contract --The Hill

08/13/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

By Dave Sebastian

--The Pentagon Inspector General said it is investigating potential misconduct in the contract awarding process for the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program, also known as JEDI, The Hill reported.

--The contract was to be awarded this summer, but it will likely be delayed, Department of Defense officials said last week.

--The JEDI contract could last for 10 years and is set to be awarded to either Amazon or Microsoft, allowing the company to develop cloud-computing infrastructure for the Pentagon.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 2.33% 1827.12 Delayed Quote.20.35%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.05% 138.6 Delayed Quote.35.58%
