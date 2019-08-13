Microsoft : Pentagon Internal Watchdog Investigating $10 Billion 'War Cloud' Contract --The Hill

By Dave Sebastian

--The Pentagon Inspector General said it is investigating potential misconduct in the contract awarding process for the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program, also known as JEDI, The Hill reported.

--The contract was to be awarded this summer, but it will likely be delayed, Department of Defense officials said last week.

--The JEDI contract could last for 10 years and is set to be awarded to either Amazon or Microsoft, allowing the company to develop cloud-computing infrastructure for the Pentagon.

