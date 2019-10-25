Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Pentagon Picks Microsoft for JEDI Cloud-Computing Contract Over Amazon -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 08:19pm EDT

By Aaron Tilley

The Pentagon on Friday awarded Microsoft Corp. a hotly contested and controversial contract to build a large cloud-computing system for the U.S. military.

The so-called JEDI contract could be worth up to $10 billion to Microsoft over a 10-year period if the Pentagon exercises all options under the deal.

The only other remaining finalist was Amazon.com Inc. Several other firms were eliminated from the bidding earlier.

The deal is a setback for Amazon, the biggest cloud provider, and it was regarded as the favorite to win the contract.

Amazon said it was "surprised about this conclusion. AWS is the clear leader in cloud computing, and a detailed assessment purely on the comparative offerings clearly lead to a different conclusion."

Microsoft had no immediate comment.

The process for developing and awarding the JEDI contract has been fraught, amid multiple conflict-of-interest allegations and legal challenges, as well as concerns that opting for a single-source vendor might not be best for the military. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced his own top-to-bottom review in early August, after President Trump voiced concerns about JEDI. That review delayed the contract award by several weeks.

Mr. Esper this week said he was withdrawing from reviewing the contract to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. His son worked for one of the original bidders that was no longer in the running for the deal.

The Pentagon has more than 500 separate clouds. JEDI would serve as an umbrella system to rationalize that number and provide the military with access to services that better keep up with the pace of technology in civilian markets.

"We must improve the speed and effectiveness with which we develop and deploy modernized technical capabilities," Dana Deasy, the Defense Department's chief information officer, said in a statement after the award was announced.

The initial two-year contract includes option periods extending the potential award over a decade. The Pentagon also wants upgrades at commercial prices but with tough built-in cybersecurity protections.

Most of the concerns about the JEDI procurement process have centered on allegations that Amazon had improperly influenced the bidding. Amazon has denied the allegations, and a judge in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims earlier rejected the concerns. That decision has been appealed by Oracle Corp., which had filed a protest after it was eliminated from the bidding process. Oracle declined to comment.

The Pentagon Inspector General's office began investigating the procurement even before a ruling was made on the bid protest, and the Defense Department formally referred some concerns to the IG.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.09% 1761.33 Delayed Quote.17.27%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.56% 140.73 Delayed Quote.38.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
10/25AMAZON COM : Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing c..
RE
10/25AMAZON COM : Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing c..
RE
10/25MICROSOFT : Pentagon Picks Microsoft for JEDI Cloud-Computing Contract Over Amaz..
DJ
10/25MICROSOFT : Pentagon Picks Microsoft for JEDI Cloud-Computing Contract Over Amaz..
DJ
10/25MICROSOFT : Up 2% on $10b JEDI Contract Award From Pentagon
DJ
10/25AMAZON COM : sales forecast, slower cloud growth disappoint investors
RE
10/25SoftwareONE makes successful Swiss debut in grim IPO season
RE
10/25One-Day Shipping Bruises Amazon Profit -- WSJ
DJ
10/25Intel's Outlook Eases Worries -- WSJ
DJ
10/24Saudi Arabia faces reality check as Wall Street heads to Riyadh
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 B
EBIT 2020 49 579 M
Net income 2020 41 319 M
Finance 2020 71 780 M
Yield 2020 1,44%
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
EV / Sales2020 7,10x
EV / Sales2021 6,30x
Capitalization 1 068 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 159,32  $
Last Close Price 139,94  $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.56%1 067 575
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC27.92%27 654
SYNOPSYS62.80%20 697
SPLUNK INC.14.15%18 473
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.49.72%18 264
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.5.18%14 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group