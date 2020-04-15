Log in
Microsoft : Pentagon probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract

04/15/2020 | 11:18am EDT
The briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia

The Pentagon's inspector general on Wednesday said it could not determine whether the White House influenced the award of a $10 billion contract to Microsoft Corp over Amazon after several officials said their conversations were privileged "presidential communications."

Known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud, or JEDI, the $10 billion cloud computing contract is intended to give the military better access to data and technology from remote locations.

"We could not definitively determine the full extent or nature of interactions that administration officials had, or may have had, with senior DoD officials regarding the JEDI Cloud procurement because of the assertion of a 'presidential communications privilege,'" the report said, referring to the Department of Defense by its acronym.

Amazon, originally considered to be the favorite to win the award, has blamed U.S. President Donald Trump for bias against the company and for improperly pressuring the Pentagon.

Amazon and Microsoft did not immediately return requests for comment on Wednesday's announcement.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has rejected that there was bias and said the Pentagon made its choice fairly and freely without external influence.

The procurement process has been delayed by legal complaints and conflict of interest allegations.

(This story has been refiled to correct Microsoft symbol to MSFT.O, not MSFT.N.)

(Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.32% 2291.29 Delayed Quote.23.57%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.54% 172.66 Delayed Quote.10.15%
