Microsoft : Photos and more from Xbox One launch

Xbox One hit store shelves and became available online today, delighting millions of fans participating in global launch celebrations, watching a live broadcast on Spike TV and lining up at retail stores to be among the first to grab an Xbox One. The new generation games and entertainment system brings the best games, live TV, Skype, sports, fitness, music and more to one single device at the center of the living room, all available at the command of your voice, powered by Kinect and Bing. Xbox One is available now in 13 markets worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland and Austria.

An epic night around the world

From New Zealand to Los Angeles, fan excitement reached a fever pitch around the world. In New Zealand, fans partied at Shed 10 in Auckland as the iconic Sky Tower pulsed green, and one fan made the world's first official Xbox One purchase. Across the world in London, for the first time ever Xbox One turned the home of entertainment in London into the home of gaming. Leicester Square was turned into Xbox One Square, with a showcase event headlined by Plan B.

In New York, zombies, Roman soldiers and jaw-dropping supercars converged on Times Square. As billboards glowed green, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis helped 1,000 fans count down to midnight with an electrifying performance at Best Buy Theater, while thousands more celebrated in Times Square. Across the country in Los Angeles, Hollywood's biggest gamers walked the green carpet and mingled with fans who came out to try Xbox One games and enjoy beats courtesy of deadmau5. Similar spectacular celebrations also occurred in the other Xbox One launch markets.

'We have the best community of gamers around the world, and this was on full display last night,' said Marc Whitten, chief product officer, Xbox. 'The launch of Xbox One is truly Day One. Today is the beginning of the future of entertainment, and we could not be more proud to deliver Xbox One to fans

Xbox One brings together the best games , the best multiplayer experiences through Xbox Live and the hottest entertainment offerings in a system built to deliver best-in-class experiences for the future, today and every day after. The new-generation Kinect offers improved voice and motion control, seamlessly responding to your commands and gestures and making new gaming experiences possible.

Xbox One also brings you the best exclusive games lineup that won 111 awards at E3, the top industry trade show, including 'Forza Motorsport 5,' 'Dead Rising 3,' 'Ryse: Son of Rome,' 'Killer Instinct' and 'Zoo Tycoon.' In addition, popular third-party blockbusters will be available on Xbox One with early exclusivity for downloadable content in 'Call of Duty

Thanks to the power of the cloud in more than 300,000 servers, Xbox Live on Xbox One makes gamers better. The multiplayer experience has evolved to include features such as Smart Match, which finds the perfect match for you and is supported by a new community-powered reputation system. Starting with 'Xbox, Record That,' you can also record, edit and share your favorite gaming moments like never before through Game DVR and Upload Studio.

All of these new features mean you get more value for your Xbox Live Gold Membership, which seamlessly transfers over from Xbox 360. Xbox Live remains the place where all of your friends play, with more than a decade of high-quality service and 48 million members on Xbox 360 - and they're all invited to jump into new experiences on Xbox One.



'We believe a truly next-generation system must deliver not only incredible games but also all of the entertainment you love in one device,' said Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of Marketing, Strategy and Business, Xbox. 'From your favorite games, to the hottest TV shows, movies and music, to surfing the Web, to Skype conversations with your family and friends, only on Xbox One can you instantly switch between all of your entertainment and snap them together - all with the sound of your voice.'



Xbox One's innovative architecture means you no longer have to choose between your games and entertainment. Get multiplayer alerts while you watch TV, and keep watching TV while you play. Snap your NFL fantasy football stats next to the game. Jump instantly from a game to TV, movies, fitness, music, sports, the Internet and Skype video chat with the sound of your voice. With Xbox One, you never have to stop playing to talk to a friend, surf the Web or watch live TV. You also have access to a new generation of TV experiences, and starting in the U.S. and coming to many markets soon, OneGuide will allow you to access your favorite shows, channels, apps or games with the Bing natural language voice search.



Keep following Xbox Wire for extensive coverage of the Xbox One launch.

Advanced TV hardware required. Initial setup and some games and features require broadband Internet; ISP fees apply. Xbox Live Gold membership (sold separately) and/or additional requirements apply for some features, including online multiplayer, Xbox Music, Xbox Fitness, Skype, Game DVR, The NFL on Xbox One and Upload Studio. Game DVR and Upload Studio available in supported games. Multiplayer between Xbox 360 and Xbox One not supported. Kinect voice support only available in supported locales and languages. See

