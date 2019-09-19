Microsoft Plans Board Changes -- Update

By Josh Beckerman

Microsoft said Charles H. Noski and Helmut Panke, who both joined the company's board in 2003, won't seek re-election at the company's annual meeting Dec. 4.

Microsoft will nominate GlaxoSmithKline PLC Chief Executive Emma Walmsley to the board.

If all of the company's nominees are elected, the board will consist of 13 people.

Mr. Noski is a former chief financial officer of Bank of America and AT&T Inc. (T). Mr. Panke is a former chairman of BMW AG.

