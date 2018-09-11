Microsoft : Plans New Canadian Headquarters in Toronto, Boosts Investment in Canada

By Michael Dabaie

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) unveiled plans Tuesday for new Canadian headquarters in downtown Toronto, part of a series of investments by the company in Canada over the next several years.

The company set the move-in date for September 2020.

Microsoft said it plans invest more than C$570 million in the next three years in fixed assets in Canada. This would include relocating and expanding its research and development lab in Montreal, relocating its Vancouver sales office, renovating its Ottawa, Calgary and Montreal sales offices, and the relocation of its Canadian headquarters

Currently, Microsoft has more than 2,300 employees across Canada. Microsoft's Canada subsidiary said it would increase its staff by more than 500 full-time employees, with an additional 500 co-ops and internships by 2022.

Shares of Microsoft were recently up 1.7% at $111.19.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com