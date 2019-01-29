Microsoft : Play ‘Gears of War 4' free this weekend with Xbox Live Gold

This weekend, Xbox Live Gold members can enjoy Gears of War 4 for free with Xbox Live Gold's Free Play Days. From January 31 at 12:01am PT to February 3 at 11:59pm PT, you can experience the beginning of a new saga for one of the most acclaimed video game franchises in history. Now is the perfect time to get ready for Kait's journey to save what remains of humanity in Gears 5.

You can also try your hand in all of Gears of War 4's multiplayer modes, including Versus, Horde, Escalation and experience why playing Gears online is more exciting now than ever.

Since its release, Gears of War 4 has gone through tons of free updates, including getting Xbox One X Enhanced to run up to 60fps in true 4K and with HDR support, and adding co-op specific achievements for you and a friend to unlock this weekend.

If you want to fully immerse yourself in the Gears saga after the Xbox Live Gold Free Play Days end, Xbox Game Pass members can play every Gears of War game - so you can continue to unlock everything in Gears of War 4 after the free weekend and get caught up with the entire franchise ahead of Gears 5.

Download Gears of War 4 today by clicking on the Gold Member area on the home dashboard or directly from the Microsoft Store.