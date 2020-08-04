Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/04 11:13:26 am
212.065 USD   -2.07%
10:47aMICROSOFT : Pledges Zero Waste by 2030
DJ
10:29aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Escalating Sino-U.S. tensions strain S&P 500, Dow
RE
10:10aTrump Demand for Cut of TikTok Deal Reignites Anger in China
DJ
Microsoft : Pledges Zero Waste by 2030

08/04/2020 | 10:47am EDT

By Dieter Holger

Microsoft Corp. pledged zero waste from its operations, products and packaging by 2030 and announced a plan to tackle so-called e-waste at its data centers.

The Redmond, Wash.-based software giant said Tuesday that it would divert at least 90% of the solid waste headed to landfills and incineration from its offices and data centers, manufacture fully recyclable Surface computers, use completely recyclable packaging and reach at least 75% diversion of construction and demolition waste for all projects.

Microsoft's pledge comes amid concerns about e-waste, the debris that decommissioned technology leaves behind. Nearly 50 million metric tons of electronic and electric waste are produced every year and, absent action, that amount is set to double by 2050, according to a 2019 report from the World Economic Forum.

As part of its plan, the company said it would invest $30 million to digitize the effort and create so-called "circular centers" at its new major data center, campuses and eventually other sites, which will use machine-learning algorithms to sort and repurpose waste when servers reach the end of their life.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 985 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 1 639 B 1 639 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,94x
EV / Sales 2022 8,85x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 229,11 $
Last Close Price 216,54 $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.31%1 551 445
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.293.89%71 629
SEA LIMITED230.06%62 788
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC47.87%43 605
SPLUNK INC.43.17%33 334
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.61.14%30 458
