Microsoft Poaches Rival's Celebrity Gamer -- WSJ

'Ninja' Blevins was biggest star on streaming service owned by Amazon

By Sarah E. Needleman

A deal between Microsoft Corp. and a celebrity videogamer known as Ninja opened a new front in the tech giant's battle to dent rival Amazon.com Inc.'s dominance of the game-streaming business.

When Tyler "Ninja" Blevins earlier this month began playing games live exclusively on Microsoft's Mixer platform, it represented the software company's first major poach from Twitch, the Amazon-owned service that is by far the biggest player in the fast-growing streaming sector. The 28-year-old Chicago-area resident had been the biggest star on Twitch, where his contract recently ended.

The terms of Mr. Blevins's current and former deals couldn't be learned, but Mixer's move made Microsoft a buyer in the red-hot market for streamer talent. Streaming is an increasingly big part of the $150 billion-a-year global videogame industry, as more people spend more time watching others play games online -- drawing advertising dollars and subscriptions and influencing which game titles gain popularity. The streaming platforms depend on big-name players like Mr. Blevins to attract viewers.

Talent agents who represent online entertainers say Mr. Blevins likely reached a multiyear deal with Mixer with a sign-on bonus in the low tens of millions of dollars for about six years. They say they expect Mr. Blevins to continue generating revenue from advertising, sponsorships, subscriptions and tips like most top streamers.

Microsoft declined to share details of its contract with Mr. Blevins, who declined to comment. Brandon Freytag, founder of Loaded, a talent-management company representing him, said that Mixer "aligns with him growing his brand," and that Mr. Blevins is working with Microsoft on a number of projects, declining to share specifics.

Microsoft owns 15 game-development studios and sells the Xbox One game console, with plans to introduce a successor model for the 2020 holiday season.

Microsoft is still a bit player, though, in streaming. It acquired Mixer, previously known as Beam, in 2016 and relaunched it in 2017. In this year's second quarter, Mixer accounted for 3% of hours watched among the major live-streaming platforms. Twitch, which Amazon bought in 2014 for $970 million, had more than 70%; and YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, about 20%, according to StreamElements, a startup services provider for online broadcasters. Twitch said people spent 505 billion minutes watching live-streams on its platform last year, up from 355 billion in 2017.

"Microsoft needs top streamers to establish Mixer as a true destination to compete with Twitch and YouTube," said Ben Schachter, an industry analyst for Macquarie Securities. Competitive pressure is growing because Google plans to introduce a cloud-gaming platform in November called Stadia that will be integrated with YouTube, potentially strengthening its position.

Twitch has become so influential that Wall Street analysts rely on viewership data to gauge the popularity of games from big publishers like Electronic Arts Inc. and Activision Blizzard Inc. Brands ranging from State Farm insurance to KFC fast food advertise on Twitch and have sponsorship deals with top players.

With live-streaming, professional gamers generally play and comment on videogames while reacting to text messages posted by viewers in real time. Streamers earn money from advertisers and from viewers tipping and paying to subscribe to their streaming channels. In recent years, they have also signed deals with major game publishers to broadcast themselves playing new releases for as much as $50,000 an hour, for a few hours at a time.

Justin Warden, co-founder of Los Angeles-based talent agency Ader Inc., said top streamers -- those who attract at least 10,000 simultaneous viewers during broadcasts -- now can earn $2 million to $4 million a year, an amount that is rising quickly.

Mr. Blevins, best known for playing the megahit game "Fortnite," gained wide notice last year when he played with rap star Drake and later appeared on the cover of ESPN the Magazine. He has signed deals for promotions with Red Bull, UberEats and other brands. He averaged around 41,000 viewers for his streams, according to StreamElements, when he was on Twitch, where he had more than 14 million followers, about double that of the next most popular Twitch broadcaster.

He is one of a handful of streamers who have expanded their careers beyond Twitch. Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo, a Twitch streamer with 3.5 million followers, partnered with State Farm in January, while Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, who boasts 6.8 million Twitch followers, became an official partner of food-delivery company Postmates last year.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said he doesn't expect Mr. Blevins's absence to significantly hurt Twitch, which boasts more than three million broadcasters. "It's like Netflix losing ' Friends,'" Mr. Pachter said. "There's other stuff for people to watch."

Mr. Blevins's move has already had an effect on Mixer, though. In the first 24 hours, Mixer's mobile app jumped to No. 13 from No. 747 on the download chart for Apple Inc.'s U.S. App Store, data from Sensor Tower Inc. show. The app added 25,000 new users on the day of the announcement, an increase of 86% from the week prior, the app-analytics firm said.

