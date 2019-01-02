Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Power BI's top 5 releases from 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 09:19pm CET

Happy New Year !

With over 150 features released, 2018 has been a prolific year for Power BI Desktop!

To cap off this successful year, our team put together a fun video, showcasing our pick for the 5 favorite releases of 2018:

  1. Report page tooltips [March]
  2. Web by example [May]
  3. Composite models [July] + aggregations [September]
  4. Expand + collapse [November]
  5. New filter experience [November]

We've also added an Honorable Mention for the Accessibility features released this year, which include the improved formula bar, adding filters from the context menu, and more!

We hope you enjoy the video and would love to hear about your favorite five!

This month we will have a Power BI Report Server update only, but starting February, Power BI Desktop will continue our monthly ship cadence. Looking forward to an even more impactful 2019!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 20:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
09:19pMICROSOFT : Power BI's top 5 releases from 2018
PU
06:34pMICROSOFT : 5 tech decisions CEOs need to make in 2019
PU
06:19pMICROSOFT : MyAnalytics, the fitness tracker for work, now more broadly availabl..
PU
06:19pMICROSOFT : Introducing new advanced security and compliance offerings for Micro..
PU
2018MICROSOFT : Simple tool in Windows 10 helps you create quick surveys and quizzes
PU
2018Wall Street roars back late to keep rally going
RE
2018COUNTDOWN SALE : Save on Xbox games, consoles, Xbox Game Pass and more
PU
2018MICROSOFT : The biggest IoT stories of 2018
PU
2018MICROSOFT : Mixed reality year in review — and what's to come in 2019
PU
2018MICROSOFT : Europe's 10 biggest stories of 2018
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 913 M
Net income 2019 34 351 M
Finance 2019 67 223 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 22,86
P/E ratio 2020 20,20
EV / Sales 2019 5,73x
EV / Sales 2020 5,09x
Capitalization 780 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.00%779 674
RED HAT0.00%30 908
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC0.00%21 151
SPLUNK INC0.00%15 495
CITRIX SYSTEMS16.43%13 808
SYNOPSYS0.00%12 595
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.