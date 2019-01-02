Microsoft : Power BI's top 5 releases from 2018

Happy New Year !

With over 150 features released, 2018 has been a prolific year for Power BI Desktop!

To cap off this successful year, our team put together a fun video, showcasing our pick for the 5 favorite releases of 2018:

We've also added an Honorable Mention for the Accessibility features released this year, which include the improved formula bar, adding filters from the context menu, and more!

We hope you enjoy the video and would love to hear about your favorite five!

This month we will have a Power BI Report Server update only, but starting February, Power BI Desktop will continue our monthly ship cadence. Looking forward to an even more impactful 2019!