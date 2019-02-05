Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Microsoft : Pre-orders begin for Xbox One S Anthem Bundle coming Feb. 22

02/05/2019

After being revealed at this weekend's basketball game that featured two of the court's biggest franchises and stars, Xbox partnered with publisher Electronic Arts to show off the Xbox One S Anthem Bundle. In Anthem, you will be able to assemble your high-tech, hand-crafted Javelin exosuit to explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies and claim otherworldly artifacts as a Freelancer. But remember - you are the only thing that stands between a shadowy threat and the ancient technology that could destroy humankind.

Along with a full-game download of Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition (which includes four legendary armor packs, a legendary weapon, and more), the Xbox One S Anthem Bundle includes an Xbox One S console with a 1TB hard drive, an Xbox Wireless Controller and 1-month trials to EA Access, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

The Xbox One S Anthem Bundle arrives on February 22, or you can pre-order today for $299.99 USD at a local Microsoft Store near you, online at Xbox.com and other participating retailers.

As part of the Xbox One family of devices, you'll get access to the only console system that plays the best games of the past, present, and future with more than 1,300 games available today, including over 200 exclusives and over 400 Xbox classics. With the Xbox One S Anthem Bundle, you'll also have features like a built-in 4K UHD Blu-ray player, 4K streaming with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Vision, premium audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and services unique to the Xbox platform like Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live and Xbox One Backward Compatibility at your fingertips, making Xbox One the best place to play.

For more information on Xbox One or Anthem, visit xbox.com or your local Microsoft Store or online, and be sure to keep up with the latest Anthem news right here on Xbox Wire!

See you in the ruins!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 15:28:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
