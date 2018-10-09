Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Microsoft : Project xCloud Seeks to Provide More Choices in Gaming

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 02:17am CEST

By Josh Beckerman

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), maker of the XBox One videogame system, has launched an effort aimed at providing more choices to play games "without being locked to a particular device."

The Project xCloud streaming initiative is "about providing gamers--whether they prefer console or PC--new choices in when and where they play, while giving mobile-only players access to worlds, characters and immersive stories they haven't been able to experience before," the company said in a Monday blog post.

Microsoft plans to begin public trials in 2019. The company said it would address issues such as low-latency video and touch input for playing without controllers.

"Our vision for the evolution of gaming is similar to music and movies--entertainment should be available on demand and accessible from any screen," Microsoft said in the post.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:17aMICROSOFT : Project xCloud Seeks to Provide More Choices in Gaming
DJ
01:28aMicrosoft to invest in Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab
RE
01:01aMICROSOFT : Grab forges strategic cloud partnership with Microsoft to drive inno..
PR
10/08GAMES, SWEEPSTAKES AND MORE : Catch the Game4Paul fundraiser live on Mixer this ..
PU
10/08MICROSOFT : Innovative Educators share tips for teachers in podcast series
PU
10/08MICROSOFT : joins LOT Network, helping protect developers against patent asserti..
PU
10/08BOBBLEHEAD BOOM : Funko grows with speed and tech to deliver more pop culture fu..
PU
10/08EXCLUSIVE : Microsoft's $7.5 billion GitHub deal set for EU approval - sources
RE
10/08EXCLUSIVE : Microsoft's $7.5 billion GitHub deal set for EU approval - sources
RE
10/08PROJECT XCLOUD : Gaming with you at the center
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08Google drops out of race for $10B Pentagon cloud contract 
10/08MICROSOFT : We See Addressable IT Spend Increasing By $2 Trillion 
10/08ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Best September Ever, Investing Into Technology .. 
10/08LinkedIn acquires employee engagement firm 
10/08MICROSOFT : Unfairly Neglected? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 40 177 M
Net income 2019 32 818 M
Finance 2019 69 936 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 26,53
P/E ratio 2020 22,92
EV / Sales 2019 6,43x
EV / Sales 2020 5,69x
Capitalization 860 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 124 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.08%859 837
RED HAT5.66%22 509
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC87.52%20 230
SPLUNK INC33.50%16 215
CITRIX SYSTEMS22.60%14 636
SYNOPSYS9.34%13 848
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.