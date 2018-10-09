Microsoft : Project xCloud Seeks to Provide More Choices in Gaming

By Josh Beckerman



Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), maker of the XBox One videogame system, has launched an effort aimed at providing more choices to play games "without being locked to a particular device."

The Project xCloud streaming initiative is "about providing gamers--whether they prefer console or PC--new choices in when and where they play, while giving mobile-only players access to worlds, characters and immersive stories they haven't been able to experience before," the company said in a Monday blog post.

Microsoft plans to begin public trials in 2019. The company said it would address issues such as low-latency video and touch input for playing without controllers.

"Our vision for the evolution of gaming is similar to music and movies--entertainment should be available on demand and accessible from any screen," Microsoft said in the post.

