Microsoft : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
☒QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the Quarterly Period Ended December 31, 2018
OR
☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the Transition Period FromtoCommission File Number: 001-37845
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Washington
91-1144442
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
One Microsoft Way, Redmond, Washington
98052-6399
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(425) 882-8080
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
None
(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes☒No☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒No☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer☒Non-accelerated filer☐Emerging growth company☐
Accelerated filer☐
Smaller reporting company☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes☐No☒Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date.
Class
Outstanding as of January 25, 2019
Common Stock, $0.00000625 par value per share
7,672,213,446 shares
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
FORM 10-Q
For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
INDEX
Page
PART I.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.
Financial Statements
a)
Income Statements for the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
b)Comprehensive Income Statements for the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
c)Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018
d)Cash Flows Statements for the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
e)Stockholders' Equity Statements for the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
f)
Notes to Financial Statementsg)Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
3 4 5 6 7 8 32 33 47 47
PART II.
OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
Item 1A.
SIGNATURE
Risk Factors
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
Item 6.
Exhibits
48 48 59 60 61
2
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Revenue:
Product
Service and other
2018
$
16,219$ 17,926
Total revenue
16,25210,99232,47128,918
Cost of revenue:
Product
Service and other
5,8855,498
6,5385,566
Three Months Ended
December 31,2017
Total cost of revenue
12,42311,064
Gross margin
Research and development Sales and marketing General and administrative
20,04817,854
4,0703,504
4,5884,562
1,1321,109
Operating income
Other income, net
10,2588,679
127490
Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes
10,3859,169
1,96515,471
Net income (loss)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
Diluted
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
Diluted7,7687,7107,767
$8,420$ (6,302)
$$
1.09$ (0.82)1.08$ (0.82)
$ 2.22
7,6927,7107,683
Refer to accompanying notes.
2018
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2017
32,224
28,037
21,232
61,555
53,456
9,534
8,478
12,794
10,864
22,328
19,342
39,227
34,114
8,047
7,078
8,686
8,374
2,281
2,275
20,213
16,387
393
766
20,606
17,153
3,362
16,879
$
17,244$
274
$
2.24$
0.04
0.04
7,709
7,799
$
$ 33,518
$
3
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Net income (loss)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Net change related to derivatives
Net change related to investments Translation adjustments and other
$
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Comprehensive income (loss)
2018
2017
8,420$
(6,302)$
17,244$274
(15)
(7)
881
(878)
(264)
(40)
602
(925)
$
9,022$
(7,227)$
241 17,485$
Refer to accompanying notes. Refer to Note 16 - Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) for further information.
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2018 2017
(60)(113)
620 (319)
(1,166)
253
(1,026)
(752)
4
BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
December 31, 2018
AssetsCurrent assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Short-term investments
$
6,638$11,946
121,024121,822
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of$354and $377 Inventories
127,662133,768
19,68026,481
1,9612,662
Other
7,5716,751
Total current assets
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of$33,082and $29,223 Operating lease right-of-use assets
Equity investments
Goodwill
Intangible assets, net Other long-term assets
156,874169,662
32,71729,460
6,8066,686
2,2741,862
41,57735,683
8,4828,053
June 30, 2018
Total assets
Liabilities and stockholders' equityCurrent liabilities:
Accounts payable
Current portion of long-term debt Accrued compensation Short-term income taxes Short-term unearned revenue Other
$
10,1297,442
258,859$ 258,848
$
7,563$8,617
3,5163,998
4,6246,103
2,0332,121
24,28528,905
8,2978,744
Total current liabilities Long-term debt
Long-term income taxes Long-term unearned revenue Deferred income taxes Operating lease liabilities Other long-term liabilities
50,31858,488
69,65372,242
29,16130,265
3,7993,815
2,062541
5,6835,568
6,0555,211
Total liabilities
166,731176,130
Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and paid-in capital - shares authorized 24,000; outstanding7,683and 7,677Retained earnings
