Microsoft : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INCOME STATEMENTS

(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Revenue:

Product

Service and other

2018

$

16,219 $ 17,926

Total revenue

16,25210,99232,471 28,918

Cost of revenue:

Product

Service and other

5,885 5,498

6,5385,566

Three Months Ended

December 31,2017

Total cost of revenue

12,423 11,064

Gross margin

Research and development Sales and marketing General and administrative

20,04817,854

4,070 3,504

4,5884,562

1,132 1,109

Operating income

Other income, net

10,2588,679

127 490

Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes

10,3859,169

1,965 15,471

Net income (loss)

Earnings (loss) per share:

Basic

Diluted

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

Diluted 7,7687,7107,767

$ 8,420$ (6,302)

$ $

1.09$ (0.82)1.08 $ (0.82)

$ 2.22

7,692 7,710 7,683

2018

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2017

32,224 28,037 21,232 61,555 53,456 9,534 8,478 12,794 10,864 22,328 19,342 39,227 34,114 8,047 7,078 8,686 8,374 2,281 2,275 20,213 16,387 393 766 20,606 17,153 3,362 16,879 $ 17,244$ 274 $ 2.24$ 0.04 0.04 7,709 7,799 $

$ 33,518

$

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS

(In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Net income (loss)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:

Net change related to derivatives

Net change related to investments Translation adjustments and other

$

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Comprehensive income (loss)

2018

2017

8,420$

(6,302)$

17,244$ 274

(15)

(7)

881

(878)

(264)

(40)

602

(925)

$

9,022$

(7,227)$

241 17,485$

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2018 2017

(60)(113)

620 (319)

(1,166)

253

(1,026)

(752)

BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2018

Assets Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Short-term investments

$

6,638$ 11,946

121,024 121,822

Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $354 and $377 Inventories

127,662133,768

19,680 26,481

1,9612,662

Other

7,571 6,751

Total current assets

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $33,082 and $29,223 Operating lease right-of-use assets

Equity investments

Goodwill

Intangible assets, net Other long-term assets

156,874169,662

32,717 29,460

6,8066,686

2,274 1,862

41,57735,683

8,482 8,053

June 30, 2018

Total assets

Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

Current portion of long-term debt Accrued compensation Short-term income taxes Short-term unearned revenue Other

$

10,1297,442

258,859 $ 258,848

$

7,563$ 8,617

3,516 3,998

4,6246,103

2,033 2,121

24,28528,905

8,297 8,744

Total current liabilities Long-term debt

Long-term income taxes Long-term unearned revenue Deferred income taxes Operating lease liabilities Other long-term liabilities

50,31858,488

69,653 72,242

29,16130,265

3,799 3,815

2,062541

5,683 5,568

6,0555,211

Total liabilities

166,731 176,130

Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity:

Common stock and paid-in capital - shares authorized 24,000; outstanding 7,683 and 7,677 Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

77,55671,223

16,585 13,682

Total stockholders' equity

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

(2,013)92,128 258,859$

(2,187) 82,718 258,848

