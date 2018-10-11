Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Microsoft : Relaunched Modern Muse website helps young women find their perfect career

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

A website that aims to help young women find their perfect career has been relaunched with help from Microsoft.

Modern Muse contains more than 100 female role models, who share their experiences of work in the hope of inspiring youngsters to find a path to their dream job.

It was founded in 2009 by Maxine Benson MBE and Karen Gill MBE, and has now been revamped by interns and apprentices at Microsoft to mark this year's International Day of the Girl on October 11.

Donna Robertson, a Director at Modern Muse, said: 'Raising aspirations and empowering girls to make informed career decisions by showcasing a diverse array of female role models is what Modern Muse is all about.

'This website is the gateway to help girls, from all backgrounds explore all the opportunities available to them, so they can aim high and have rewarding futures. The idea behind having this tool designed by young women is in line with our unique 'led by girls for girls' approach and keeping girls and young women at the heart of all we do, ensures we stay relevant to our audience.

'We are eternally grateful to Microsoft, one of our founding partners, for their investment in time and resources to help us achieve our social objectives.'

Girls can use the Modern Muse website to explore subject choices and where those decisions may lead. They can also learn about the muses' responsibilities, career paths and the subjects they studied while at school, what it's like to work at certain companies and career opportunities at a variety of firms.

Six women and three men from Microsoft worked on the redesign, taking ideas from female students at a range of schools.

Ellen Murley, a Microsoft intern who is studying for a degree in Information Management and Business at Loughborough University, was one of the women who worked on the project. She said: 'In my role as Website Design Lead I've developed key project management skills, learned how to work with stakeholders and felt my confidence grow. I have now become a member of the Modern Muse youth ambassador board.'

The site has reached more than 1,000 young women, who have gained an insight into over 20 companies, including Lloyds Bank, Tesco, British Airways, BP and Microsoft.

Ella Cockerell, a Business Development Manager at Microsoft, was named Muse of the Month for October.

'It has been amazing to help these young women develop the new Modern Muse website,' she said. 'It's so important to inspire the next generation and I recognise from my own experience that there is a lack of role models, particularly in the science, technology, engineering and maths [STEM] sectors.'

A Microsoft study last year found that teachers and parents in the UK have a five-year window (between 11 and 16) to grow girls' interest in STEM before it starts to wane. Less than half (43%) of those surveyed said they would consider a career in those fields.

International Day of the Girl is run by the United Nations to highlight the most pressing needs and opportunities for girls to gain skills for employability. The organisation said that of the one billion young people - including 600 million adolescent girls - who will enter the workforce in the next decade, more than 90% of those living in developing countries will work in the informal sector, where low or no pay, abuse and exploitation are common.

Tags: career, job, microsoft, Modern Muse, STEM, UN

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 19:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
09:28pMICROSOFT : New England teams up with customers to create high-impact product fe..
PU
09:03pMICROSOFT : Relaunched Modern Muse website helps young women find their perfect ..
PU
06:48pMARY SNAPP : Ensuring more Americans can benefit from the digital economy
PU
06:43pMICROSOFT : Dynamics 365 for Talent is now integrated with LinkedIn Recruiter to..
PU
06:33pLIGHTING UP LEARNING : How the cloud continues to remake education
PU
06:33pMICROSOFT : Protect data in use with the public preview of Azure confidential co..
PU
04:53pMICROSOFT : Teens and parents discover how to address cyberbullying with help fr..
PU
04:08pINDIANA GOVERNOR ERIC J. HOLCOMB, TH : Bringing new investment, partners and inn..
PU
03:43pMICROSOFT : Goodyear mobilizes with Microsoft 365 to lead in a new mobility ecos..
PU
03:18pMICROSOFT : Why Anil Kumble wants AI to bat for cricket fans
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:20aMy Top 10 Technology Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors 
05:46aEarly premarket losers include SQ, AMZN, NFLX 
10/10Who Needs The Facebook Portal And Portal+ Devices? 
10/10Microsoft makes 60K patents open source for Linux 
10/10IBM files protest against Pentagon cloud contract with one winner 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 40 177 M
Net income 2019 32 819 M
Finance 2019 70 004 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 26,56
P/E ratio 2020 22,95
EV / Sales 2019 6,43x
EV / Sales 2020 5,70x
Capitalization 861 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 124 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.11%860 834
RED HAT-2.02%21 778
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC72.78%19 196
SPLUNK INC18.84%15 275
CITRIX SYSTEMS18.52%14 442
SYNOPSYS6.58%13 499
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.