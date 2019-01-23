Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Scientists discover how bacteria use noise to survive stress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 12:49pm EST

Noisy expression of stress response in microcolony of E. coli.

Mutations in the genome of an organism give rise to variations in its form and function-its phenotype. However, phenotypic variations can also arise in other ways. The random collisions of molecules constituting an organism-including its DNA and the proteins that transcribe the DNA to RNA-result in noisy gene expression that can lead to variations in behavior even in the absence of mutations. In a research paper published in Nature Communications, researchers at Microsoft Research and the University of Cambridge have discovered how bacteria can couple noisy gene expression with noisy growth to survive rapidly changing environments.

'We have taken advantage of advances in microfluidics technology, time-lapse microscopy, and the availability of libraries of genetically modified bacteria that have happened in the past decade or so to provide unprecedented detail of how single cells survive stress,' says Microsoft PhD Scholar Om Patange. 'We hope this will help fellow researchers see that studies of bacteria at the single-cell level can reveal important aspects of how these organisms live and contend with their environment.'

Cells stochastically turn on their stress response and slow down growth to survive future stressful times. A montage of E. coli grown in a microfluidics device illustrates this phenomenon.

Using a microfluidic device, Patange-together with colleagues and cosupervisors Andrew Phillips, head of Microsoft Research's Biological Computation group, and James Locke, research group leader at Cambridge's Sainsbury Laboratory-observed single Escherichiacoli cells grow and divide over many generations. They found that a key regulator of stress response called RpoS pulsed on and off. When these happily growing cells were exposed to a sudden chemical stress, the few cells ready for the stress survived. This is a striking example of a microbial population partitioning into two populations despite being of the same genetic makeup. The researchers further discovered that the surviving population was paying a cost to survive: They grew slower than their neighbors.

To uncover the mechanism causing the cells to grow slowly and turn on their stress response, the researchers developed a stochastic simulation of biological reactions inside single cells. They found that a simple mutual inhibitory coupling of noisy stress response and noisy growth caused the pulses observed and also captured more subtle observations.

This study, for which single-cell datasets are available on GitLab, has both pure and applied implications. The stress response phenomenon may be related to persistence, a strategy used by bacteria to evade antibiotics without mutations. Understanding the connection between persistence and stress response may lead to more nuanced approaches to antibiotic treatments. The idea that bacteria have evolved a population-level phenotype governed by single-cell actions is also intriguing. Understanding the benefit gained by the population at the expense of single bacteria may yield insights into the evolution of cooperative strategies.

'The bacteria might teach us about cooperative strategies we haven't already come up with,' says Patange. 'We might also learn how to use and defend against bacteria better if we can see the world from their perspective.'

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 17:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:50pWHAT'S NEW IN EDU LIVE : Bett conference Day 1
PU
12:49pPODCAST WITH MICROSOFT RESEARCH CAMB : Empowering people with AI
PU
12:49pMICROSOFT : Scientists discover how bacteria use noise to survive stress
PU
12:19pMICROSOFT : Open-source effort is helping map at-risk areas in the developing wo..
PU
09:14aWHERE THEY ARE NOW : Microsoft's Council for Digital Good 6 months later
PU
01/22Cloud, services fuel IBM's profit beat, robust outlook; shares jump
RE
01/22MICROSOFT : Aims at School Market with New Classroom Pen -CNBC
DJ
01/22WHAT'S NEW IN EDU &NDASH; BETT EDITI : Announcing new Windows 10 devices and too..
PU
01/22MICROSOFT CTO KEVIN SCOTT ON VENTURE : Understanding AI is part of being an info..
PU
01/22MICROSOFT : New winter map, Vikendi, arrives for ‘PlayerUnknown's Battlegr..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 910 M
Net income 2019 34 350 M
Finance 2019 67 123 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 23,79
P/E ratio 2020 21,02
EV / Sales 2019 5,98x
EV / Sales 2020 5,32x
Capitalization 811 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.05%811 223
RED HAT-0.07%31 016
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC2.76%21 735
SPLUNK INC13.48%17 583
CITRIX SYSTEMS5.65%14 588
SYNOPSYS8.61%13 425
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.