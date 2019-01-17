Microsoft : See what's new in Windows 10

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update rolls out automatically via Windows Update. After the download completes we'll notify you to pick the right time to finish the installation. If your version of Windows 10 has reached end of service , use the Update Assistant to update now.

2 Timeline on phone shows 7 days of past activities, including activities done on a tablet and laptop when users are signed into their Microsoft accounts.

4 Requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices.

5 Based on average time comparison between typing a password and detecting a face or fingerprint in order to successfully authenticate.

8 Office 365 subscription sold separately.

9 Files are restored to the state they were in before the attack occurred. Files Restore requires an Office 365 subscription. File versions created up to 30 days in the past can be restored at any time for any reason.

10 Includes pictures and videos stored on the PC hard drive and in OneDrive and requires all devices to be synced with OneDrive.

11 Users must link their mobile phone to their PC in PC settings or through Your Phone app from the Microsoft Store. Users will receive an app from Microsoft which they must download to their mobile phone and follow the setup prompts. Requires Android 7.0+.

12 Pen capable tablet or PC required. Pen accessory may be sold separately. Office 365 subscription required and sold separately.

13 Functionality is available in select markets; experience may vary by region and device.

14 PC hardware requirements may vary for games on Windows 10. Games sold separately. 4K functionality available with supported games, monitors, and graphics chips. DirectX 12 only available with supported games and graphics chips. Check PC to determine graphics chip compatibility.

15

Available with the Windows 10 April 2018 Update and later, which includes new innovations, features, and security capabilities. To ensure the best experience, the update rolls out via auto-updates when your PC is ready. Or if you want to get the update now, Available with the Windows 10 April 2018 Update and later, which includes new innovations, features, and security capabilities. To ensure the best experience, the update rolls out via auto-updates when your PC is ready. Or if you want to get the update now, download the Update Assistant

16 Availability and functionality may vary on non-Windows devices.