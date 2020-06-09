Microsoft Sees Record High Close -- Data Talk

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) closed at $189.80, up $1.44 or 0.76%

-- New all-time high (Based on available data back to March 13, 1986)

-- First record high since Feb. 10, 2020

-- Up five of the past six days

-- Up three consecutive days; up 3.76% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending May 6, 2020, when it rose 4.57%

-- Up 3.57% month-to-date

-- Up 20.36% year-to-date

-- Up 43.68% from 52 weeks ago (June 11, 2019), when it closed at $132.10

-- New 52-week closing high

-- Up 44.35% from its 52-week closing low of $131.49 on June 12, 2019

-- Traded as high as $190.70; highest intraday level since Feb. 11, 2020, when it hit $190.70

-- Up 1.24% at today's intraday high

-- Today's preliminary volume is 29.5 million shares

-- Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet