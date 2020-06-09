Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 06/09 11:19:31 pm
188.8500 USD   +0.26%
04:53pVolkswagen CEO, After Board Fight, Faces Challenging Road Ahead -- Update
DJ
04:42pMicrosoft Sees Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pVolkswagen CEO, After Board Fight, Faces Challenging Road Ahead
DJ
News 


Microsoft Sees Record High Close -- Data Talk

06/09/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) closed at $189.80, up $1.44 or 0.76%

-- New all-time high (Based on available data back to March 13, 1986)

-- First record high since Feb. 10, 2020

-- Up five of the past six days

-- Up three consecutive days; up 3.76% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending May 6, 2020, when it rose 4.57%

-- Up 3.57% month-to-date

-- Up 20.36% year-to-date

-- Up 43.68% from 52 weeks ago (June 11, 2019), when it closed at $132.10

-- New 52-week closing high

-- Up 44.35% from its 52-week closing low of $131.49 on June 12, 2019

-- Traded as high as $190.70; highest intraday level since Feb. 11, 2020, when it hit $190.70

-- Up 1.24% at today's intraday high

-- Today's preliminary volume is 29.5 million shares

-- Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 B - -
Net income 2020 43 766 M - -
Net cash 2020 74 967 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 1 428 B 1 428 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,56x
Nbr of Employees 144 000
Free-Float 98,6%
