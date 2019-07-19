Log in
Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft Showing DJIA's Second-Largest Gains Friday

0
07/19/2019 | 11:08am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Microsoft shares rose 2% in trading Friday after it posted record revenue in the latest quarter and profit that topped expectations.

The technology company had the second-most gains, after Boeing, in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday morning.

Analysts also raised Microsoft's price target. Citigroup Inc. (C) raised its per-share target to $152 a share from $147 a share. BMO Capital Markets raised the per-share target to $160 from $153. Canaccord Genuity Group raised its per-share target from $145 to $155.

Shares on Friday were trading at $138.76. The stock is up nearly 37% so far this year.

Driving Microsoft's revenue growth were its Azure, Office 365, Gaming and Marketing divisions, as well as legacy products such as on-premise Office software and Windows, Canaccord analysts said in a note.

"Consistent growth in these businesses was not something that we expected a few years ago," the analysts said, adding, "The point is that we do not see some sort of cliff event in which Microsoft's legacy business rolls over hard, and like the large majority of people who follow this company, we are in the consensus that the growth drivers will continue to deliver 20%+ growth for about half of the business."

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 3.38% 373.51 Delayed Quote.14.58%
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC 0.53% 5.74 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.44% 71.51 Delayed Quote.37.90%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 27258.71 Delayed Quote.16.70%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.61% 138.62 Delayed Quote.34.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 7903.939605 Delayed Quote.25.23%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.05% 8211.783669 Delayed Quote.24.46%
S&P 500 0.01% 2995.8 Delayed Quote.19.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 139 B
EBIT 2020 48 127 M
Net income 2020 40 356 M
Finance 2020 71 443 M
Yield 2020 1,44%
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,96x
EV / Sales2021 6,20x
Capitalization 1 043 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 150,64  $
Last Close Price 136,42  $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.16%1 042 658
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.91%32 799
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.71.00%20 999
SPLUNK INC31.99%20 782
SYNOPSYS61.15%20 392
OKTA INC117.34%15 827
