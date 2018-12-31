Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Simple tool in Windows 10 helps you create quick surveys and quizzes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 07:04pm CET
December 31, 2018 9:00 am

Your family has a weekend free and you're trying to figure out what to do during that precious time together. But instead of asking each person individually or using social media, it might be easier - and more efficient - to gauge the group's preferences through a survey or a quiz.

Now you can easily create either or both with Microsoft Forms, a simple, lightweight tool.

Since Forms was released for education and commercial organizations, millions have used it. And now consumers can use Forms Public Preview to create, run and analyze results from surveys and quizzes.

Simply share a link or QR code, and your friends and family can access your form from virtually anywhere, on any device and at any time. With real-time responses and automatically generated charts, Forms makes it easy for creators to quickly understand the results and take the right next step.

Check it out in action:

To get started, sign in using a free Microsoft Account.

If you like this, check out more Windows 10 Tips and the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 18:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
07:04pMICROSOFT : Simple tool in Windows 10 helps you create quick surveys and quizzes
PU
12/27Wall Street roars back late to keep rally going
RE
12/21COUNTDOWN SALE : Save on Xbox games, consoles, Xbox Game Pass and more
PU
12/21MICROSOFT : The biggest IoT stories of 2018
PU
12/21MICROSOFT : Mixed reality year in review — and what's to come in 2019
PU
12/21MICROSOFT : Europe's 10 biggest stories of 2018
PU
12/20MEET EAR HOCKEY : Newest Garage project infuses inclusive design into the classi..
PU
12/20Apple changes how it reports U.S. national security requests
RE
12/20MICROSOFT : NFL running back Todd Gurley to play ‘Madden NFL 19' on Dec. 2..
PU
12/20MICROSOFT : Belgian police move into the digital age nationwide, solve crimes fa..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 913 M
Net income 2019 34 351 M
Finance 2019 67 223 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 22,60
P/E ratio 2020 19,97
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
EV / Sales 2020 5,03x
Capitalization 771 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.36%771 921
RED HAT45.37%30 567
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC92.44%20 281
SPLUNK INC24.08%14 744
CITRIX SYSTEMS15.68%13 665
SYNOPSYS-1.88%12 378
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.