Microsoft : Simple tool in Windows 10 helps you create quick surveys and quizzes

December 31, 2018 9:00 am

Your family has a weekend free and you're trying to figure out what to do during that precious time together. But instead of asking each person individually or using social media, it might be easier - and more efficient - to gauge the group's preferences through a survey or a quiz.

Now you can easily create either or both with Microsoft Forms, a simple, lightweight tool.

Since Forms was released for education and commercial organizations, millions have used it. And now consumers can use Forms Public Preview to create, run and analyze results from surveys and quizzes.

Simply share a link or QR code, and your friends and family can access your form from virtually anywhere, on any device and at any time. With real-time responses and automatically generated charts, Forms makes it easy for creators to quickly understand the results and take the right next step.

Check it out in action:

To get started, sign in using a free Microsoft Account.

