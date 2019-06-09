Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Small Businesses Aren't Rushing Into AI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 07:15am EDT

By Sara Castellanos and Agam Shah

Artificial intelligence over the past decade has shifted from research theories to actual practices in corporate offices. But it isn't within the reach of many smaller companies, yet.

The high upfront costs of AI tools, scarcity of people who can implement the technology at individual operations, and more pressing IT expenses have widened the gap in AI implementation. But a range of players, from large technology vendors to startups, are coming up with tools that allow small businesses to use the technology without a data scientist on staff.

Still, even with such tools, it can take time for any company, large or small, to implement a new technology into its business processes. The operational efficiency of an AI system, while desirable, is still far from a priority for many companies.

Potato farmer Andrew Mickelsen says he has observed how large agricultural companies are using AI to sort harvests and make smarter on-farm decisions. But the Roberts, Idaho-based farmer says he doesn't have the time or money to make AI a priority on his 30,000-acre farm. Instead, the company relies on it is up to 400 full-time workers to separate the rotten potatoes.

"We can't afford on our own to go and spend all the time and money to put it together," Mr. Mickelsen said.

Much of the challenge comes from how complex it is to implement AI and tailor it to a company's needs.

Many small firms looking to use AI have to build everything from scratch, said Brad Fisher, KPMG's U.S. leader for data analytics and artificial intelligence. Even then, the firms may lack the breadth of data to train and test these systems before they are deployed.

"Deploying AI technologies is a lot more complex than tech vendors would lead them to believe," Mr. Fisher said.

"Many smaller organizations' IT departments are understaffed, with IT professionals struggling to deal with more pressing concerns, such as updating aging hardware, securing corporate networks and supporting growing tech requests from end users," said Peter Tsai, senior technology analyst at Spiceworks, a professional network for IT workers.

Only 21% of small businesses are using AI or plan to use it within the next two years, compared with 65% of firms with 5,000 workers or more, according to a Spiceworks survey. The results are based on a survey last year of 780 business-technology buyers at companies across North America and Europe, 65% of which had fewer than 500 employees.

Large technology vendors -- from Microsoft Corp. to Alphabet Inc.'s Google -- see an opportunity to make AI services and products accessible to small businesses.

Microsoft offers a set of AI models that already are programmed with data. Small companies don't need to train the tool with more information and instead can build customizable AI-based applications that integrate speech and image recognition, without needing much technical expertise.

"That'll make it much easier for [small and midsize businesses] to embrace AI," said David Carmona Salas, general manager of Microsoft AI.

Google says some of its AI services don't need machine-learning knowledge and can help companies reduce time spent on mundane processes, said Rajen Sheth, vice president of product for Google Cloud AI.

Meanwhile, startups also are coming up with AI-based options for small and midsize businesses.

It can be hard to cut through the noise when it comes to vendors touting AI services. Small businesses should make sure to ask what their definition of AI is and whether it matches the needs of the company, said Whit Andrews, a Gartner analyst specializing in AI.

Kim Taylor, chief executive and founder of Cluster Inc., an online marketplace to match engineering talent to industrial firms, says the company is taking a gradual approach to implementing AI to automate tasks and communicate with customers.

"It's a behavioral shift. All these companies are under pressure to adopt technology they don't understand. It can feel daunting," she said

--Angus Loten contributed to this article.

Write to Sara Castellanos at sara.castellanos@wsj.com and Agam Shah at agam.shah@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.97% 1068.37 Delayed Quote.2.30%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.80% 131.4 Delayed Quote.29.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
07:15aMICROSOFT : Small Businesses Aren't Rushing Into AI
DJ
05:03aCHINA CALLS IN FOREIGN TECH FIRMS AF : sources
RE
06/08SQUIRE MINING : Signs LOI with Core Scientific in US$6.37 Million Deal
AQ
06/07TEACHERS : Celebrate oceans with Skype in the Classroom
PU
06/07NEXT GENERATION WASHINGTON : Brad Smith's 2019 legislative session recap
PU
06/07MICROSOFT : Louisville signs alliance with Microsoft to accelerate city's AI pra..
PU
06/07MICROSOFT : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference Transcrip..
PU
06/06ALPHABET : Google's Stadia Streaming Service to Arrive in November -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/06ALPHABET : Google's Stadia Streaming Service to Arrive in November -- Update
DJ
06/06ALPHABET : Google's Stadia Streaming Service to Arrive in November
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 125 B
EBIT 2019 41 756 M
Net income 2019 35 070 M
Finance 2019 63 241 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 28,98
P/E ratio 2020 25,73
EV / Sales 2019 7,56x
EV / Sales 2020 6,73x
Capitalization 1 007 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.37%918 312
RED HAT5.58%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.09%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.50.81%17 340
SYNOPSYS43.61%17 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About