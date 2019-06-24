Log in
Microsoft : Sneak peek of ‘My World' — new TV series and curriculum from BBC Learning and Microsoft

06/24/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

As technology facilitates the rapid and seamless dissemination of information, the critical requirements for success for the future workforce have been identified as social perceptiveness, deductive reasoning, complex problem solving, judgment and decision making.* These are also the skills which active and critical consumers of information need to make judgments about the validity, purpose, bias and trustworthiness of news.

Earlier this year, we announced a partnership with BBC Learning and BBC World Service to bring a new television series, My World, to classrooms around the world to support educators and students in gaining critical media literacy skills and the ability to navigate the news. And today, we're excited to share that the series will be available in time for the new school year, and you can register today!

My World, executive-produced by Angelina Jolie and BBC World Service, will feature 10 episodes, each accompanied with learning materials for the classroom. This initiative will teach students about global news and encourage them to become engaged critical thinkers about what they see and hear in the news. Watch the video above for a sneak peek!

As students watch the weekly episodes, they will be asked to participate in exercises that build their media awareness, apply critical thinking to evaluate a story's accuracy and help them build an understanding of global affairs while differentiating fact from fiction. The program will help students with the following core curriculum skills:

  • Evaluating the argument and specific claims in a text while distinguishing claims that are supported by reasons and evidence from claims that are not.
  • Following and evaluating the argument and specific claims in a text, assessing whether the reasoning is sound and the evidence is relevant and sufficient; recognizing when irrelevant evidence is introduced.
  • Integrating and evaluating multiple sources of information presented in different media or formats (e.g., visually, quantitatively) as well as in words in order to address a question or solve a problem

Media literacy is becoming an increasingly important skill for the next generation of leaders, creators, innovators and citizens to master, and we're excited to share this pilot series with your classrooms this fall.

To learn more and sign up to use this film series with your students, visit aka.ms/myworld.

*Pearson Future of Skills: Employment in 2030

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 17:05:05 UTC
