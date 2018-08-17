Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Microsoft : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 12:26am CEST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Ann Habernigg, Attorney-in-08/16/2018

F**aScitgfnoartuSreatoyfaRNepaodretinllgaPerson Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 22:25:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
01:06aNvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
RE
12:26aMICROSOFT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08/16MICROSOFT : Celebrate the power of youth with WE Day broadcast this Friday on AB..
PU
08/15DYNAMIC DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS SOFT : The research provide investment analysis ..
AQ
08/15BIG DATA AND ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARK : The research provide Industry Overview, M..
AQ
08/15MICROSOFT : Here’s what’s new in education apps
PU
08/15MICROSOFT : Schlumberger boosts global collaboration with Microsoft 365
PU
08/15MICROSOFT : Go behind the scenes with ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ en..
PU
08/15MICROSOFT : Insight’s Matt Jackson on the potential of an AI-filled future
PU
08/15BREAKTHROUGH IDEAS WANTED : Join the Microsoft AI Idea Challenge for cool prizes..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16nFusz Readies Plan To Uplist To Nasdaq 
08/15Amazon, Microsoft tie-up comes to public preview 
08/15IBM : Inflection Point On The Horizon 
08/14The Shifting Nature Of Technology At Work 
08/14MICROSOFT : Firing On All Cylinders 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 40 067 M
Net income 2019 32 730 M
Finance 2019 70 086 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 25,58
P/E ratio 2020 22,16
EV / Sales 2019 6,27x
EV / Sales 2020 5,57x
Capitalization 840 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 122 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.86%840 130
RED HAT15.85%25 458
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC70.56%18 307
SPLUNK INC24.28%15 328
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.94%15 154
SYNOPSYS9.34%13 888
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.