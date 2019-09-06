Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

09/06/2019

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Capossela Christopher C

MICROSOFT CORP[ MSFT ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

09/05/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O MICROSOFT CORPORATION

EVP, Chief Marketing Officer

ONE MICROSOFT WAY

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

REDMOND

WA

98052-6399

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

09/05/2019

S

12,500

D

$139.8413(1)

134,579

D

Common Stock

09/06/2019

S

6,000

D

$140.1

128,579

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $139.83 to $139.87. The price reported above reflects the weighted average purchase price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected.

Remarks:

Ann Habernigg, Attorney-in-

09/06/2019

Fact for Christopher C.

Capossela

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 22:31:03 UTC
