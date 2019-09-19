Microsoft : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Represents Stock Award that will vest over 5 years at the rate of 5% starting on November 30, 2019, and then at the rate of 5% each three months thereafter, subject to continued employment.
Represents Stock Award that will vest over 4 years at the rate of 25% starting on August 30, 2020, and then at the rate of 6.25% each three months thereafter, subject to continued employment.
Remarks:
Ann Habernigg, Attorney-in-
09/19/2019
fact for Frank H. Brod
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal ViolationsSee 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Microsoft Corporation published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 22:36:00 UTC