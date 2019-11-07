Microsoft : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Christopher C Capossela
MICROSOFT CORP[ MSFT ]
EVP, Chief Marketing Officer
11/06/2019

Common Stock 11/06/2019 S 2,500 D $144.0133 118,944 D
Common Stock 11/07/2019 S 7,500 D $144.765(1) 111,444 D

1. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $144.73 to $144.7824. The price reported above reflects the weighted average purchase price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected.

11/07/2019

