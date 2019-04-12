Log in
Microsoft Store Spring Sale: Great deals on games, consoles and Xbox Game Pass

04/12/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

The Microsoft Store Spring Sale kicks off today, so now is the perfect opportunity to score great deals on all things Xbox including the best deal of the year on Xbox Game Pass. Take advantage of Spring deals on Xbox and PC games, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold memberships, Xbox consoles, gaming PCs, gaming accessories, movies, apps and more. But you will have to hurry, Spring Sale ends April 22.

Save on up to 65% select Xbox games

This Spring there are more than 500 deals on Xbox digital games and add-ons including popular titles like The Division 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 19,NBA 2K19, and more. There also are first-time discounts on Metro Exodus, Jump Force, and Crackdown 3 as well as even deeper discounts on best-selling titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition. Additionally, there's a wide selection of discounted family content games, game bundles, and add-on content, plus 95 Xbox One games priced at $10 or less.

Don't forget that Xbox Live Gold members save up to an additional 10% more on Xbox digital games. Not Gold? During Spring Sale, join Xbox Live Gold and get your first month for $1 plus 1,000 coins of Apex Legends virtual currency.

Get the best deal of the year on Xbox Game Pass - 3 months for $1

Not an Xbox Game Pass member? Had Xbox Game Pass and took a break? Now is the time to score the best deal of the year on Xbox Game Pass. Get 3 months for just $1 and immediately enjoy unlimited access to over 100 games including new first party releases.

Don't forget that if you haven't gone Gold yet, Spring Sale is the perfect time to join. Get your first month of Xbox Live Gold membership for $1 plus you also get 1,000 coins of Apex Legends virtual currency on us.* Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold promotional $1 offers not valid for existing members. Sign in to save.

Save on Xbox Consoles and accessories

Deals for PC Gamers

April 12-22: Save up to 50% on popular PC Games like the Forza Motorsport 7 & Forza Horizon 3 bundle, Sea of Thieves, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Crackdown 3, and more

  • April 12-22: Save $300 ($400 CA) on the Dell XPS 15 9570 laptop with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card
  • April 12-22: Save $200 US ($250 CA) on the Dell Inspiron 5680 Gaming Desktop with Intel Core-i5, 8GB memory, 1TB HDD, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (monitor not included)
  • April 12-22: Save $200 US ($250 CA) on the Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Motion Controllers

Save big on popular Movies & TV Shows and Apps

Spring Sale deals are available on console, online at Microsoft Store and Xbox.com, as well as Microsoft Store retail locations, so take advantage of the great deals before they end on April 22, 2019 (or as otherwise noted above). Availability and pricing varies by location. May not be combinable with other offers. Other limitations may apply. Not valid on prior orders or purchases. See webpage for each offer's specific details.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 16:37:02 UTC
