Microsoft : Subsidiary in Hungary Resolves FCPA Case, Says US DOJ -- Update

By Stephen Nakrosis



A Hungarian subsidiary of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has agreed to pay a criminal penalty to resolve an investigation into violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.

The subsidiary acknowledged a senior executive and other employees of the subsidiary took part in "a scheme to inflate margins in the Microsoft sales channel in connection with the sale of Microsoft software licenses to Hungarian government agencies," the DOJ said. The Hungarian subsidiary entered into a nonprosecution agreement and will pay a criminal penalty of $8,751,795 to resolve the matter, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said the subsidiary, Magyarország Számítástechnikai Szolgáltató és Kereskedelmi Kft., didn't voluntarily self-disclose the matter, but both it and Microsoft Corp. cooperated with the investigation and took extensive remedial measures. As a result, the penalty amount was reduced, the DOJ said.

The DOJ also said Microsoft Corp. will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission "disgorgement and prejudgment interest totaling approximately $16,565,151 for conduct in Hungary."

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's New York Field Office.

In an email to employees Monday, Microsoft President Brad Smith said, "As a company, we do not tolerate employees and partners who willfully break policies that go to fundamental issues of business integrity." He also said the company fired "four Microsoft Hungary employees over three years ago and terminated relationships with four resellers."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com