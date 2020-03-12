Microsoft : Swiss Re announces a strategic alliance with Microsoft

Swiss Re to create a Digital Market Center using Microsoft's data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to transform how risks are predicted, managed and insured

Microsoft to support Swiss Re in developing go-to-market strategies for new risk management solutions and insurance products based on data insights

The Digital Market Center's initial focus will be on connected vehicles and mobility, Industry 4.0 and natural catastrophe resilience

Left to right: Peggy Johnson, EVP, Microsoft Business Development; Christian Mumenthaler, Swiss Re CEO; and Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and president, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing & Operations.

Zurich, March 12, 2020 - Swiss Re and Microsoft Corp. announced today a strategic alliance to further advance insurance innovation and extend financial protection to more people globally. The centrepiece of the strategic alliance is the launch of Swiss Re's Digital Market Center, which will help develop next-generation large-scale tools to transform the way the insurance industry predicts and manages risks, as well as how the industry creates tangible products based on Swiss Re's risk knowledge.

Swiss Re's new Digital Market Center will draw on Microsoft's next-generation Azure cloud technologies, internet of things and artificial intelligence capabilities. The first areas of application are planned to be connected vehicles and mobility, industrial manufacturing ('Industry 4.0'), and natural catastrophe resilience. The Digital Market Center will also develop innovative cyber platforms to measure business risks in a digital environment and enable a new class of risk technology solutions.

Swiss Re's Digital Market Center will offer insurers a broader understanding of risks and their ripple effects on society, governments and economies. For example, powered by Microsoft's automotive data capabilities, Swiss Re will be able to develop a much deeper analysis of automotive risks such as a car's safety performance when using the latest driving assistance technologies. By providing data-driven insights from this type of data, Swiss Re can enable insurers to design innovative new motor insurance products, such as pay-as-you-drive covers.

Swiss Re's work in this area will go beyond new product creation and provide broader risk insights for complex, interconnected systems. For example, risk managers can get a greater understanding of how the loss of a ship's cargo may impact global supply chains, or how natural catastrophes will impact a government's key infrastructure investments. Based on these type of data insights, insurers can develop solutions that proactively mitigate losses before they occur.

As part of the strategic alliance, Swiss Re will transform its internal operating platform by modernising and moving it to the Azure cloud. This move will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the core processes by leveraging the most advanced data processing and AI capabilities at scale.

Thierry Léger, CEO Swiss Re Life Capital, said: 'Swiss Re's alliance with Microsoft will help accelerate the digital transformation of the insurance industry, with benefits across all lines of business. By building digital markets and not just isolated products, we aim to transform the way businesses approach the risks they face. The alliance between Swiss Re and Microsoft present an exciting opportunity for the insurance industry.'

Anette Bronder, Swiss Re Group Chief Operating Officer, said: 'Digital transformation can only be achieved through strong partnerships. The strategic alliance with Microsoft will greatly advance our ability to make our risk expertise available to our clients. At the same time, we can achieve significant efficiency gains for our own internal platforms and processes. This is an important step for Swiss Re's evolution as a leading data-enabled risk knowledge company.'

Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations at Microsoft, added: 'I am looking forward to seeing how this collaboration enables new pathways for innovation in how insurance solutions are built and managed. By combining Swiss Re's risk expertise with Microsoft Azure, we have the opportunity to deliver greater peace of mind to people and to enrich their experience with the insurance industry.'

Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cybercrime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. It is organised into three Business Units, each with a distinct strategy and set of objectives contributing to the Group's overall mission.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq 'MSFT' @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

