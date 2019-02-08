Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Test your quantum programming skills in the Microsoft Q# Coding Contest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 12:05pm EST

Whether you're new to quantum computing and want to improve your skills, or have done quantum programming before and need a new challenge, we have just the thing for you: The second Microsoft Q# Coding Contest. Designed to help developers ramp up quickly in quantum computing and quantum programming, this contest will help participants build the expertise they'll need to be ready for the advent of true quantum computing.

Organized in collaboration with Codeforces.com, the contest will be held March 1-4, 2019. It will offer the participants a selection of quantum programming problems of varying difficulty. In each problem, you'll write Q# code to implement a transformation on qubits, or perform a more challenging task. The top 50 participants will win a Microsoft Quantum T-shirt.

This contest is the second in a series that began last July. The first contest offered problems on introductory topics in quantum computing: Superposition, measurement, quantum oracles, and simple algorithms. This second contest will take some of these topics to the next level as well as introduce some new ones.

For those eager to get a head start in the competition, a warm-up round will be held February 22-25, 2019. It will feature a set of relatively problems and focus on helping participants become familiar with the contest environment, the submission system, and the problem format. The warm-up round is a great introduction to quantum programming, both for those new to Q# or those looking to refresh their skills.

Another great way to prepare for the contest is to work your way through the Microsoft Quantum Development Kit katas. The katas allow you to test and debug your solutions locally, giving you immediate feedback on your code.

Q# can be used with Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code or command line, on Windows, macOS or Linux, providing an easy way to start with quantum programming. Any of these platforms can be used in the contest.

We hope to see you at the second global Microsoft Q# Coding Contest!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 17:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:05pMICROSOFT : Test your quantum programming skills in the Microsoft Q# Coding Cont..
PU
12:05pLESSONS FROM THE SOUTH SIDE : The dad who helped raise an empathetic engineer
PU
02/07MICROSOFT : Cleaning your room takes effort. Blurring your background on Skype d..
PU
02/07MICROSOFT : Azure Data Explorer, now available, can query 1 billion records in u..
PU
02/07MICROSOFT : Translator now certified compliant to meet your needs
PU
02/07SOLVING A COMMON CORPORATE CONUNDRUM : Making sense of all that data
PU
02/07MICROSOFT : Latest Surface devices launch in over 20 more markets around the wor..
PU
02/07MICROSOFT FOR HEALTHCARE : technology and collaboration for better experiences, ..
PU
02/07MICROSOFT : service helps healthcare organizations develop and deploy virtual he..
PU
02/06PODCAST : Putting the ‘human' in human computer interaction with Haiyan Zh..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 547 M
Net income 2019 34 272 M
Finance 2019 58 112 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 23,81
P/E ratio 2020 21,03
EV / Sales 2019 6,04x
EV / Sales 2020 5,41x
Capitalization 808 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.39%807 654
RED HAT1.80%31 661
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC15.03%24 513
SPLUNK INC22.28%18 947
SYNOPSYS18.40%14 720
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS16.10%14 271
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.