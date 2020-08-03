Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/03 03:22:40 pm
215.765 USD   +5.25%
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11pDollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data
RE
02:52pMICROSOFT : Trump Says U.S. Should Get Slice of TikTok Sale Price
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Trump Says U.S. Should Get Slice of TikTok Sale Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

By Alex Leary

WASHINGTON -- President Trump confirmed Monday he is open to a deal in which Microsoft Corp. or another U.S. company buys the video-sharing app TikTok, but said the government should receive payment for clearing a purchase.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Mr. Trump described the Sunday conversation he had with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella over the company's interest in buying TikTok from its Chinese owner, Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd.

"I said, 'Look it can't be controlled for security reasons by China,'" Mr. Trump said. "Here's the deal, I don't mind whether it's Microsoft or somebody else -- a big company, a secure company, a very American company buy it."

But the president, who on Friday floated banning TikTok, also said there would be conditions to a sale and he did not see how only part of the company could be purchased. Microsoft has said it is interested in buying TikTok operations in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia, leaving other parts of the business in Chinese ownership.

"I did say that 'If you buy it...a very substantial portion of that price is going to have to come into the Treasury of the United States, because we're making it possible for this deal to happen.' Right now they don't have any rights unless we give it to them."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information about how that would work.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Trump indicated a deadline of Sept. 15, after which TikTok would be banned in the U.S. Microsoft said Sunday that it would move quickly to pursue discussions with ByteDance and it aims to complete the negotiations by Sept. 15.

TikTok says it has 100 million users in the U.S.

Write to Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11pDollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data
RE
02:52pMICROSOFT : Trump Says U.S. Should Get Slice of TikTok Sale Price
DJ
02:12pMICROSOFT : joins Open Source Security Foundation
PU
02:07pMICROSOFT : Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok
RE
02:07pMicrosoft talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations spark ire in China
RE
01:45pEXCLUSIVE : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
RE
01:36pMicrosoft, Apple lift Wall St as investors await stimulus
RE
01:36pMICROSOFT : Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok
RE
01:18pTRUMP : U.S. should get 'substantial portion' of TikTok operations sale price
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 985 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 1 551 B 1 551 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,38x
EV / Sales 2022 8,35x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 229,11 $
Last Close Price 205,01 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.00%1 551 445
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.273.18%71 629
SEA LIMITED203.83%57 798
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.79%43 605
SPLUNK INC.40.09%33 334
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.57.51%30 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group