Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  
Microsoft : Trump Speaks With Microsoft CEO About TikTok Deal

08/02/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

By Michael C. Bender

WASHINGTON -- President Trump spoke by phone Sunday with Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Satya Nadella, people familiar with the matter said, as the administration weighs whether to bless a deal that would give the company control of the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok in the U.S.

Details of the call weren't immediately available. But as of late Sunday, Mr. Trump was said to be leaning toward supporting a plan that would give TikTok a short window to sell itself, as long as the terms addressed the administration's national security concerns, White House officials said.

A White House spokeswoman declined to comment.

U.S. officials have expressed concerns that TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., could pass on the data it collects from Americans to China's authoritarian government. TikTok has said it would never do so. Officials also worry that the app could be used to spread Chinese propaganda and that the platform's moderators are censoring content to appease Beijing. The company has said it is increasingly adapting its content policies to be tailored to local markets where it operates, including the U.S., and that Beijing doesn't dictate policies for those.

Earlier Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there was agreement in the Trump administration and among congressional leaders that TikTok can't operate in the U.S. in its current form, citing national-security concerns. He said the president could force a sale or block the app in the U.S. using existing authority.

"Everybody agrees it can't exist as it does," Mr. Mnuchin said.

The companies paused negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, after Mr. Trump said he opposed the deal and that he preferred to ban the app. Before Mr. Trump's remarks, Microsoft was in advantage talks with ByteDance, gaining momentum toward a deal they believed met the White House goal for the popular app to get bought by a U.S. company.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla,), who has been critical of TikTok, was among several Republican lawmakers to come out in favor of a Microsoft deal on Sunday.

"I was among the first to warn of danger posed by TikTok last year," he tweeted. "As I have shared with POTUS & @WhiteHouse if the company & data can be purchased & secured by a trusted U.S. company that would be a positive & acceptable outcome."

Write to Michael C. Bender at Mike.Bender@wsj.com

